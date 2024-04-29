Sergei Babayan opens the final season of Bach Week with an eclectic recital





Nichols Concert Hall was packed with spectators last Friday for the opening of the 51st and final season of the Bach Week Festival, an annual celebration in Evanston of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, his contemporaries and his disciples. Sergei Babayan, world-renowned pianist and professor at the Juilliard School, was invited to play the opening recital and chose a diverse program for the occasion, gradually taking listeners into Bach's era. After welcoming applause, Babayan gently pressed the low B that began “Für Alina” by contemporary Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. This piece exemplifies Pärt's “tintinnabuli” style, creating an ethereal soundscape with melodic notes in the right hand and harmonic notes in the left, which Babayan masterfully layered. The final notes of “Für Alina” led naturally to Franz Liszt’s Ballade No. 2. Liszt instructed to play softly in the overture to create an effect of distant ocean waves, but Babayan's rumbling bass notes transformed the audience themselves into sailors fighting the storm. He seemed to go through many passages and pauses, something I had never heard before in the piece. After the Ballad, Babayan performed Liszt's solo piano transcriptions of five “lieder” or songs by Franz Schubert. From the simple and distressing “Der Müller und der Bach” to the mobile but haunting “Gretchen am Spinnrade,” the five short but impactful pieces created an arc of despair and melancholy. Before the intermission, Babayan took a detour to the music of Sergei Rachmaninov with selections from his “Études-tableaux, op. 39” and “Six Musical Moments”, in which Babayan’s formidable technique pushes the piano to its limits. The music was intense, but the sound was never unpleasant. Rachmaninoff's long cascades of notes, often spanning the entire keyboard, can easily become disorienting; Babayan gave them the direction and shape needed to keep the music engaging. Babayan devoted the second half of his recital to the keyboard music of Johann Sebastian Bach – after all, it is Bach Week. A defining feature of Bach's music is counterpoint, the strict but harmonious layering of melodies in different registers. Bach's creation of ornate musical textures using multiple voices influenced many composers such as Rachmaninov, Schubert, Liszt and even Pärt. Beginning with one of classical music's best-known pieces, Bach's “Prelude and Fugue in C Major,” the three selections of prelude-fugue pairs from “The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1” were played most noble sensitivity to Bach's counterpoint. . Amidst an elaborate texture full of simultaneous and independent melodies, the main tunes were given appropriate emphasis and the ever-rare dissonances were painfully emphasized. The recital concluded with 10 short selections from the “Klavierbüchlein für Wilhelm Friedemann Bach,” a booklet of keyboard pieces that Bach compiled for his son Wilhelm Friedemann. The pieces were much simpler, but did not lack Bach's ingenuity. Babayan's interpretations were infused with more modern colors (rather than what Bach probably had in mind), with frequent pedaling, gradual dynamic changes, and sometimes a Romantic-era sound. The audience wanted an encore, and Babayan responded with one: the tune from Bach's “Goldberg Variations,” another staple of keyboard music. He played exactly what Bach wrote, without any frills or extravagant colorations. It was a simple interpretation; sometimes it's best to let the music speak, perhaps exactly as Bach intended. The recital was an eventful stroll through time, from contemporary music to the Romantic era to Bach, who many consider the father figure of Western classical music. Babayan proved an excellent guide, gradually drawing the audience into Bach's time and preparing them for a final celebration of the legendary composer. The Bach Week opening celebrations continued after the recital with a reception and vocal performance. The week continued on Sunday with a performance of chamber music by Bach's contemporaries and will conclude with a performance of Bach's Mass in B minor in Evanston next Sunday, May 5. E-mail: [email protected] Related stories:

