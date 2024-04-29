Sonu Soods' blocked WhatsApp account restored after 61 hours; the actor worried about people in need





Sonu Sood, Indian actor, film producer, model, humanitarian and philanthropist, faced an unexpected obstacle when his WhatsApp the account was blocked for a significant period of 61 hours. The issue was resolved and his account was restored on Sunday, April 28. Sonu Sood took to Instagram to share the update, humorously mentioning that he had a staggering 9,483 unread messages waiting for him after the restoration. Sonu Sood's call for help in the face of WhatsApp account blocking While the account was blocked, Sonu Sood actively sought help from WhatsApp through its social media platforms. He expressed concern that many people in need were unable to provide assistance during this critical time. In a series of posts and stories on Instagram, the actor urged WhatsApp to resolve the issue quickly, highlighting the urgency due to the number of people trying to contact him for help.

After his initial requests went unanswered, Sonu Sood escalated the situation by making more direct appeals on social media. He highlighted the plight of thousands of people who were desperately trying to contact him for help, urging WhatsApp to “wake up” and resolve the issue urgently.

His calls were accompanied by screenshots of WhatsApp messages, indicating that the account was blocked and that ongoing chats were still available on the device.

This is not the first time that Sonu Sood has faced difficulties with his WhatsApp account. Previously, he had expressed similar concerns on social media platforms, calling on WhatsApp to improve its services.

Sonu Sood has been actively engaged in philanthropic work since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He has played a pivotal role in helping migrant workers return home safely and has been instrumental in facilitating the medical aid and the creation of hospital beds for those who need them.

Sonu Sood's restoration of his WhatsApp account comes as a relief to both the actor and the countless people who rely on his humanitarian efforts in difficult times.

Read also | Amazon Sale 2024: 1.5 ton AC inverter deals for rooms up to 150 square feet

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/sonu-soods-blocked-whatsapp-account-gets-restored-after-61-hours-the-actor-was-worried-about-needy-people/articleshow/109671261.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos