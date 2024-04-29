Northwest men's tennis ends season with 4-0 loss





After easily defeating No. 10 seed Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon, No. 7 seed Northwestern drew No. 2 seed Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Tournament. Ten. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, organizers of the Big Ten tournament (10-18, 3-6 Big Ten), Friday afternoon's game had a less favorable result than that of the day before. NU couldn't overcome the talented Wolverines (15-11, 8-1 Big Ten), losing 4-0. The doubles point quickly went to Michigan, which quickly overpowered the hosts. At one point, the Wolverines held a 3-1 lead on all three double-courts. The first doubles match to conclude took place on Court No. 2, where senior Presley Thieneman and freshman Owen Megargee lost 6-1. Freshman Greyson Casey usually partners Thieneman at second, but he was absent from the lineup Friday. Shortly after, the No. 3 freshman duo of Nick Herdoiza and Jackson Caldwell fell 6-2, surrendering the doubles point to Michigan. On court No. 1, senior Gleb Blekher and junior Felix Nordby saw their match against the nation's No. 17 duo of Gavin Young and Jacob Bickersteth left incomplete, despite trailing 5-3. Despite losing the doubles point, NU began singles play with a rejuvenated effort. While the 'Cats lost the first set in all six matches, five of those sets ended 6-4 or higher. The match ended quickly, however, with Michigan dominating the second sets. The first match to conclude was No. 6 Herdoiza, who lost 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 Thieneman then lost to Young 6-4, 6-2. The defeat of No. 4 Norby sealed Wolverine's victory. He lost 6-2, 6-4, marking the last completed match of the season for NU. No. 2 Blekher held a 5-2 lead in the first set of the match, but ended up losing in the tiebreak. His match remained unfinished with a deficit of 7-6(4), 2-1. Two courts further, senior number 3 Saiprakash Goli's match was also unfinished. He too was on the brink of defeat, sitting in a 6-4, 5-2 hole. Junior No. 5 Max Bengtsson was the only Cats player to steal the second set from a Michigan player. At the end of the match, the score was 4-6, 6-2. The Big Ten tournament concluded on Sunday, where Ohio State defeated Michigan 4-1 in the conference finals. E-mail: [email protected] X: @CharlieSpungin Related stories: — Men's tennis: Northwestern beats undermanned Wisconsin to advance to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals — Men's tennis: Northwestern shares results against Indiana and Purdue — Men's tennis: Northwestern suffers decisive defeat against rival Illinois State

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2024/04/28/lateststories/mens-tennis-northwesterns-season-concludes-with-4-0-loss-to-michigan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos