Kriti Sanon, in her modeling days, was something else; check out his old ads and photoshoots | Bollywood

Kriti Sanon started her career as a model before making her acting debut with the 2014 action films 1: Nenokkadine (Telugu) and Heropanti (Hindi). As a 5'10'' model, she appeared in advertisements and walked in the fashion shows of some of the biggest designers, while she was a student at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida. Read also : Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon offer prayers in Varanasi; follow the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Watch Here are Kriti Sanon's photos from her modeling days. (Photos: fashionfad.in)

Model photo of Kriti Sanon

Before finding fame on the big screen, Kriti made her debut in front of the camera as a model, posing for brands like Amul. Several old photos of a young Kriti have been shared on Reddit, YouTube and Instagram over the years.

Did you know that Kriti's first modeling assignment was a photoshoot with Reliance Trends? She also walked the runway at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week 2010. interview on fashionfad.in, Kriti, who was a new model at the time, had spoken about how Indian models were “more stylish” than Western models.

Check out some of Kriti's old photos and advertisements as a model, including an advertisement she did for Amul ice cream:

On her modeling career

In several interviews, Kriti had opened up about how she was scolded in front of everyone during one of the modeling rehearsals. She felt so humiliated that she cried during the rickshaw ride home.

When we asked her how she felt about her journey to becoming a star at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, Kriti told News18 in 2022. interview, I took it too seriously before, now I'm just having fun, that's what's changed. Now I know what a head rail is, I know what a whirlwind means, I know what these things are. I learned over time. I realized that if you really enjoy it, that's what people will see.