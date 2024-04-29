Fuel and Dorothy to perform at the UP State Fair | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA — The UP State Fair has announced the next two acts in its full lineup of grandstand entertainment, presented by Island Resort and Casino. On Friday evening, August 16, visitors will be able to enjoy two rock bands: Fuel and Dorothy. The rock concert will begin at 8 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m. Grammy-nominated multiplatinum rock band Fuel is comprised of founder, guitarist and songwriter Carl Bell and longtime drummer Kevin Miller, and has been joined by new blood — Aaron Scott (vocals, guitar), Mark Klotz (guitar, vocals). ), and Tommy Nat (bass, vocals). Their first album together in 18 years, Anomaly, was released in 2021. Fuel's sound is a melodic brand of hard rock rooted in eloquent songwriting and heavy guitars. The band's 1998 album “Sunburn” Not only did it go platinum, but it also spawned enduring anthems such as “Shimmer” And “Bittersweet.” Its 2001 follow-up, “Something that looks human” achieved double platinum certification and elevated them to arena status. The first single “Hemorrhage (in my hands)” would reach No. 1 for 13 weeks and even become the No. 6 alternative rock song of the last 25 years, according to Billboard's Alternative Chart 25th Anniversary: ​​Top 100 Songs, making it “one of the ten most listened to alternative rock songs of the last 30 years.” Their music has appeared everywhere from Prison Break, Daredevil and Scream 3 to WWE Pay-Per-View events. years 2003 “Natural selection” debuted in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 and earned a Grammy nomination in the category of “Best Engineered Album – Non-Classical.” For more information on the group, visit: fuel-official.com. Dorothy will also take the stage in the stands on Friday evening. Consisting of singer Dorothy Martin and members Sam “Bam” Koltun, Eliot Lorango and Jake Hayden, the band's musical palette seems to encompass each of the musician's influences, as well as many of the essential sounds of rock music history – from swamp soul blues to hard rock – in a way that makes the difference. for rock and roll itself. Released in 2022, “Gifts of the Holy Spirit” is the album she always wanted and perhaps was destined to make. Born from a sense of divine urgency, it is Dorothy's most explosive and gloriously victorious rock and roll work to date. Each song built on triumph – the unleashing of chains, the slaying of demons with a sword of light – the album is a healing, healing experience, designed to unify listeners and point them toward a life of meaning. “This album had to be made; I felt like I had a mission. » said Dorothy. While the group's first album, with its irreverent name, “ROCKY DEAD”, was made from a combination of whiskey and heartbreak – inspiring Rolling Stone to name them one of rock's most exciting new bands, and Jay-Z to sign them to his Roc Nation label –“Gifts” was built on recovery, health and holiness, in a way that subverts the clichéd “good girl gone bad” narrative. With “Gifts of the Holy Spirit” Dorothy identifies her purpose as an artist. She conquers darkness with light, numbness with feelings, disharmony with unity, all while delivering one of the most fun rock & roll records. For more information, visit: dorothyonfire.com. Gold Circle tickets for performances of Fuel and Dorothy on Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m. will go on sale Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from title sponsor, Island Resort and Casino, at islandresortandcasino.com/entertainment. General seats for all grandstand events are free with entry to the Fair. To purchase early admission to the UP State Fair, please visit upstatefair.net. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.net/news/local-news/2024/04/fuel-and-dorothy-to-perform-at-u-p-state-fair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos