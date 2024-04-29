Parineeti Chopra recalls her internship at YRF: I arranged interviews for Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and ordered coffee for them | Bollywood News





At the start of her acting career, Parineeti Choprawho is currently acclaimed for her performance in Imtiaz Alis Amar Singh Chamkila, has mainly worked on Yash Raj Films projects. However, her association with the studio began even before she took up acting and made her debut with Lady vs Ricky Bahl opposite Ranveer Singh. For the uninitiated, before becoming an actress, the Hansee Toh Phansee actress interned in YRF's marketing and public relations department for a year and a half and during this time, she promoted actors like Ranveer, Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukherji, among others. In a recent interview with Raj Shamani on her podcast, Parineeti recalled, I did promotions for Rani for Dil Bole Hadippa, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh for Lafangey Parindey, and Anushka and Shahid Kapoor for their film Badmaash Company. I organized interviews for these actors and ordered them coffees. My last film as an intern at the studio was Band Baaja Baarat. Parineeti left her job after working there for a year and a half. The actor revealed that now the journalists she arranged celebrity interviews for during her tenure at YRF were now interviewing her for her own work. What many don't know is that it was a phone call that changed the trajectory of her acting career. A few days later, after leaving work, I received a call from Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I wondered why he was calling. He sat me down and told me he wanted to sign a three-film deal with Yash Raj. I kept wondering what was happening, recalls Parineeti, who had quit her job to try her hand at acting. Parineeti, who is the cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra, recalls auditioning with Shanoo Sharma, the studio's casting director, on camera, unaware that it was for Aditya. When he saw the video, he felt that I could be an actor and therefore something in this industry and he just signed me for a three-film contract. I was on Ladies vs Ricky Bahl a month later, she shared. The actor recently parted ways with the studio after 11 years of association. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/parineeti-chopra-recalls-interning-yrf-lined-up-interviews-ranveer-singh-anushka-sharma-ordered-coffee-9295632/

