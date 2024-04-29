Exclusive – Taarak actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi missing: Actor Kanwalpreet Singh said, 'I tried to contact him but to no avail, I just hope he is okay.'







Kanwalpreet says, “I was shocked when I heard the news. I tried to contact him when I heard the news, but to no avail. Right now we can just pray for his safety and hope that he is found and healthy. This is a difficult time for his family, and I just pray to Guru Nanak ji to give strength to his family.

Gurucharan has been missing since April 22. He was supposed to travel from Delhi to Mumbai after visiting his parents. However, he did not board his flight. Later, Gurucharan's father filed a missing complaint with Palam Police Station .

DCP South West Delhi Rohit Meena issued a statement on April 27 regarding the missing case of Gurucharan Singh. He mentioned that the police are currently scanning CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation into this matter. He said, "Gurucharan Singh's family lodged a complaint with us, claiming that he had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 p.m. He has been missing ever since. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are searching footage and technical investigation and we even found many vital clues… We have registered a case under section 365 of IPC… Initial investigation involves tracking his movements according to CCTVs. and to analyze the corroborating technical evidence." Professionally, Kanwalpreet Singh's new film Gabru Gang is out and he is basking in its success. He is known for his performances in TV shows like Channa Mereya and in various films, like Heropanti 2, Tamasha and others. Kanwalpreet also made her Marathi debut with the film Dil Dosti Deewangi.

