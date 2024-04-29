“The Plot”: a Korean psychological thriller revealing the hidden plans of everyday life





Planning a murder to appear as an accident, as depicted in the upcoming thriller “The Plot,” proved more difficult than expected, the director said Monday. “When developing a murder plan in the film, the most intriguing aspect was figuring out how to eliminate someone without resorting to deadly weapons,” director Lee Yo-sub said during a press conference for the film on Monday. “I considered many methods in my mind and I must say it was quite difficult.” Adapted from the 2009 Hong Kong film “Accident,” “The Plot” centers on Young-il (played by Kang Dong-won), who leads a group of hitmen who meticulously engineer murders to appear as perfect accidental deaths. Things take an unexpected turn as Young-il and his team find themselves embroiled in a dangerous new mission to kill a well-known and influential figure. “Every character has a hidden side and undergoes changes as the story unfolds. It will be interesting for the audience to discover this in the film,” said the director. Actor Kang of “Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman” (2023) and “Broker” (2022) said Young-il was “the coldest and driest character” among those he has played so far. now. “After the death of a longtime colleague, Young-il is wary of everything that happens afterward,” the actor said. “He’s a lonely character who doesn’t trust anyone and believes he could also be the target of a conspiracy.” In the film, Young-il undergoes significant changes as he believes he himself has become the target of such schemes. The director placed emphasis on depicting the film's “unique” tension, derived from the suggestion of sinister plots hidden behind ordinary events, particularly through the use of sound. “The Plot” is the second feature film directed by the filmmaker, following his first thriller “The Queen of Crime” (2016), which revolves around a mother investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the bomb on the water bill of his son. The film also stars Jung Eun-chae, Lee Mu-saeng and Lee Mi-sook, playing Young-il's client, a mysterious insurance company employee contacting the client and his senior colleague respectively. Its release is scheduled for May 29. (Yonhap)

