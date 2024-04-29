Videos edited to falsely suggest Bollywood actors 'promoted India's Congress Party in 2024 elections'





Screenshot of the fake post, taken on April 24, 2024 The manipulated video was shared elsewhere with false claims on Facebook And X. Senior police inspector Mohan Mane of Khar police station told AFP that officers had launched an investigation after the actor reported that an old clip of him had been edited to insert the message of support . “The video is digitally edited and shared with false claims,” he said. “We are investigating the matter.” According to Hindustan TimesKhan's legal advisor, Huzvak Batliwalla, told police: After watching it, we concluded that the visuals were taken from one of his old videos, with the voiceover possibly having been edited help of artificial intelligence (archived link). A keyword search on YouTube found the unedited footage published on August 30, 2016, by the verified channel of Satyamev Jayatea well-known Indian television show hosted by Khan (archived links here And here.) In the original clip, Khan said: “My friends, every citizen of India should have one crore rupees ($120,000). If you don't have it, where has your money gone? Find out on our show this Sunday At 11 o'clock.” He did not refer to any “false promises” and did not support any political party. Below is a screenshot comparison of the fake video post (left) and Satyamev Jayate's YouTube video (right): Screenshot comparison of the fake video post (left) and Satyamev Jayate's YouTube video (right) Clip by Ranveer Singh Separately, actor Ranveer Singh also filed a police complaint after his interview with Delhi-based Asian News International (ANI) was edited to falsely suggest that he had supported the Congress party. The video — shared here on “India is moving very fast towards the era of injustice. But we should never forget the demand for development and justice, so think and vote.” At the end of the clip, a message appears urging people to vote for the Congress party. A screenshot of the message appears to call on people to vote for the Congress party A keyword search revealed that the longer version of the original video was downloaded on X by ANI on April 14, 2024 (archived link). Below is a screenshot comparison of the video that appears in the fake posts (left) and the original video posted by ANI (right): In the Hindi video, Singh spoke about spirituality and the importance of the holy city of Varanasi during a visit to a Hindu temple on April 14. In the clip, Singh said, “I am feeling very energetic today after coming to the holy city of Varanasi. Modi ji's aim was to celebrate our culture and traditions. Today, India is evolving rapidly towards modernity but we must never forget our cultural roots. He did not support the Congress or criticize Modi in the original footage. The Indian Express reported that Singh's legal team had filed a report to the Mumbai Police about the video (archived link). Singh job on X on April 19 that the video had been manipulated, saying: Avoid deepfake friends (archived link).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/videos-edited-falsely-suggest-bollywood-063306119.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos