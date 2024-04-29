Nicole Kidman says she would be a terrible director





When Nicole Kidman received the AFI Life Achievement Award, she dedicated much of her speech to thanking the directors she has worked with over the years. However, respect for her work does not mean that she wants to go behind the camera herself. “I feel like I would be a bad director because I always have so many ideas. A director has to make choices, and that’s not my strong point,” Kidman said. The Hollywood Reporter Saturday night on the AFI red carpet, noting that a producer's duties are far more aligned with his or her interests. “I'm very good at being passionate and supporting voices, reading a script and saying 'I love this script,' or seeing someone and saying 'I love this actor, I love this director, how can I support them?' And maybe they didn't do anything [before], but I want to be behind them. This is what I love to do; It excites me and it makes me really happy. I love shining a light on others or helping to do so. Through his Blossom Films, Kidman has produced projects including Big little lies, Nine complete strangers, The defeat, Love death, Special Ops: Lioness And Expatriates. At the tribute event, the star explained her desire to shine a spotlight on others, telling the crowd inside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood: “There are so many other exciting young directors and voices that are completely original and that need to be heard, and they I have a lot to say We need to give them the chance to say it and hear it, and I'm here, I'm ready to roll up my sleeves I'm always here to support. those voices Kidman also listed the names of all of his former directors and thanked them individually during his acceptance speech. Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, Aaron Sorkin, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Joey King, Mike Myers and her husband Keith Urban were all on hand to honor Kidman at the event, as she gave his opinion on the reception. a lifetime achievement award at just 56 years old. “When they told me Meryl got it around the same time, I was like, 'OK, that's OK, that's cool,'” Kidman said. THR. “But at the same time, go, I’ll take whatever you give me because in terms of work, I love doing work.”

