Zendaya's Tennis Movie Scores at Weekend Box Office





Second place went to the unsung, faith-based hero with $7.8 million and a rare A+ CinemaScore.

NEW YORK The sexy tennis drama Challengers won the box office this weekend with $15 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Zendaya and her castmates Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor went on a press tour around the world to publicize Italian director Luca Guadagnino's original film, which was screened in 3,477 theaters in the United States and Canada. We're obviously very, very happy with this issue, said Kevin Wilson, head of theatrical distribution for Amazon Studios and MGM. Looking at the audience that showed up, it’s really encouraging. This is not the easiest audience to reach at the cinema. Women made up 58% of ticket buyers, who were also younger overall: 41% were between 18 and 24 years old. Ticket sales at large-format screens, including IMAX, accounted for about 40% of opening weekend revenue. According to a PostTrak poll reported by Deadline, 55% of audiences said they went to see the film because of Zendaya. Indeed, this weekend, Zendaya films represented approximately 26% of the overall box office with the re-release of Dune: part two in IMAX, which grossed nearly $2 million. The 27-year-old actor has been part of some of the most successful franchises in recent years, including the Spider-Man and Dune films. Both were supporting roles in huge brand properties, but its eye-catching red carpet look also often make headlines. Challengers would be the first real test of her ability to open a film on her own star and MGM and Amazon weren't going to risk doing it without her. The studio had originally planned to release Challengers in fall 2023, with a picturesque launch at the Venice Film Festival. But when the actors went on strike last July, the studio made the decision to scuttling the festival premiere and move the film to this weekend, when they could safely assume the strike would be resolved. Zendaya sported plenty of tennis-themed looks, styled by Law Roach, for her appearances. “It would be hard to argue that we should have released this film when she couldn’t support it,” Wilson said. He gave particular credit to the studio's publicity and marketing teams for orchestrating a world tour that resulted in several viral fashion moments. Critics have been largely positive for the R-rated film, which teases a steamy and competitive love triangle between tennis players. It currently has an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Guadagnino's latest film Bones and all, starring Zendayas Dune co-star Timothe Chalamet, grossed $15.2 million over its entire run. By midweek, Challengers hoped to surpass Call Me By Your Name ($18 million) to become Guadagnino's highest-grossing film. For Amazon MGM Studios, the value also extends beyond the box office, generating downstream value for Amazon, including when Challengers eventually comes to Prime Video. I always thought that cinema was the best way to launch some of these films, Wilson said. When this thing arrives on Prime Video, it will obviously perform at a level that would be much higher than if it had been sent directly to the platform. Theater is only part of it. Second place went to religious film Unsung Hero, which grossed an estimated $7.8 million from 2,832 shoots. It is based on the true story of the Smallbone family and the rise of their children Rebecca St. James and sons Joel and David (for KING + COUNTRY) on the country music scene. Joel Smallbone directed, co-wrote and stars as his father David. The Lionsgate film, made for just $6 million, earned a rare A+ CinemaScore and a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics' score stands at a much more moderate 58%. The audience was predominantly female (69%) and over 25 years old (91%). Third place went to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, with $7.2 million in its fifth weekend. In fourth place, A24's Civil War also added $7 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total to $56.2 million. And the horror film Abigail rounds out the top five with $5.3 million. April 2024 was an opportunity for interesting, innovative and critically acclaimed films to top the box office, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. It was a perfect month for movie fans looking for something beyond the typical summer blockbusters. The box office may not compare to last year, when the Super Mario Bros. movie. still dominated, but Dergarabedian said it was also important to establish public goodwill. Next weekend summer movie season kicks off with action comedy from Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt The guy who falls just in time. Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Challengers, $15 million. 2. Unsung Hero, $7.8 million. 3. Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom, $7.2 million. 5. Abigail, $5.3 million. 6. The Department of Anti-Gentlemanly Warfare, $3.9 million 7. Kung Fu Panda 4, $3.6 million. 8. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, $3.3 million. 9. Dune: Part Two, $2 million. 10. Boy Kills World, $1.7 million.

