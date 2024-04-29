TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: The Actor Was About to Get Married and Was Facing a Financial Crisis: Reports India TV





Image source: INSTAGRAM Guru Charan Singh Television actor Gurucharan Singh, best known for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since April 22. Lately, several media outlets reported that the actor was about to get married and was also facing financial difficulties. He was last spotted at the Delhi airport and was heading towards Mumbai but never reached his intended destination. Recently, South West Delhi DCP Rohit Meena issued the first official statement to the media regarding the case. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “Gurucharan Singh's family lodged a complaint with us that he had left for Mumbai on April 22 at 8:30 p.m. He has since disappeared. We have registered a case and are investigating from multiple angles. We are looking for images and technical investigation and we have even found many vital clues. He also added, “We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. The initial investigation involves tracking his movements according to CCTVs and analyzing corroborating technical evidence. He is seen leaving with a bag on my back.” Gurucharan Singh was last seen at the Delhi airport on April 22. He was supposed to leave for Mumbai but never reached his intended destination or returned home, sparking widespread concern. His sudden disappearance aroused concern among Internet users. Gurucharan Singh's portrait of Roshan Singh Sodhi is loved by all. Since his disappearance on April 22, Indian viewers have been scared and worried. He played the role since the series began in 2008. However, he left the series in 2012 due to several delays including health and payment. But in 2013, he returned to the series by popular demand. However, he left the show again in 2020, with actor Balwinder Singh Suri reprising his role. Gurucharan's fun and loving portrayal of Sodhi left an indelible mark on fans. Read also:Aquaman Actress Nicole Kidman Receives AFI Life Achievement Award Read also:Diljit Dosanjh makes history at Vancouver Stadium and sells out biggest Punjabi show ever outside India

