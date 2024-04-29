Remembering Irrfan Khan: the actor we all imagined we were close to

More than a decade ago, when Rajesh Khanna passed away, my maternal aunt cried a lot. I didn't understand all this fanciful association she thought she had with the actor. It was unfathomable to me.

With the passing of Irrfan Khan, it hit me. I began to understand what it means to feel pain in your heart and moan. It seems strangely personal. Sometimes the fantasy world we see on screen can blur our personal lives, allowing us to drift away. In this imaginary personal realm, I had met Irrfan Khan on several occasions. He came to me in different avatars each time.

It's been four years since Irrfan Khan left, and yet it's difficult to accept that this magnificent actor is no longer with us and that we will never again see him play another real-life character with great nuance, conviction and of excellence.

Irrfan Khan's character in each film stood out – regardless of the film's commercial and critical acclaim. One wonders if another actor with the same script, same dialogues and same director would have displayed the same genius as Irrfan in all his films. He has immortalized several notable characters on screen.

I've watched many Irrfan Khan films, but the ones that have really stuck with me over the years are… The namesake, the lunch boxAnd Fig. Several scenes from these films have remained engraved in my memory. Moreover, every character portrayed by Irrfan on screen resembled that of someone close to me that I know. It's magical to say the least.

On his death anniversary, I revisit some of my favorite scenes to marvel at Irrfan's acting skills: * In The namesake Ashoke Ganguli is like my father. Not only does my father share the same first name with the character (with a slight variation in spelling), but he is also the quintessential overprotective Bengali parent we all know. Like his eponymous character – Ashoke, my father understands the unspoken wishes of his wife and children; and wishes that we remain rooted in the history of our lives, the very origin of our being.

The namesake is a set of emotions on a continuum.

Ashoke looks at his shrunken clothes and tells his wife, Ashima, why she had to venture into an unknown world to do laundry. Ashima, who tries to do things like a dutiful wife, feels hurt by her husband's accusation and locks herself in another room. And then it's Ashoke who cajoles his wife to let go and begs her to smile a little. The scene is a must-see for understanding the emotions of mild annoyance, persuasion, respect and affection that blend together to create Irrfans' dialogue.

Ashoke goes to his son Gogol's room to give him a book The Overcoat by Nikolai Gogol for his birthday. Ashoke wants to tell the story of how his son's name came about. But he doesn't get the chance, because Gogol seems the least interested in knowing anything about the book. Instead, he wants to focus on the music he listens to. Ashoke sits in his son's room while Gogol turns off the music. Ashoke understands that his presence is not wanted; he pats his son and leaves quietly. As a construction of the scene it could be simple. But it's not. Watch it to understand how a father goes through an emotional dilemma and feels discomfort when approaching his son. And, in all this, Ashoke chooses not to overstep Gogol's personal space. A lot is conveyed through Irrfans expressions in this scene between his desire to tell the story and his inability to do anything that he decides to leave.

Ashoke walks with his son by the seaside but forgets to bring a camera. He then asks Gogol to keep in mind forever the event that he visited such a beautiful shore. The dialogue in this scene has been a favorite of many people over the years. Remember, you and I took this journey together to a place where there was nowhere left to go.

Back in 2007, when I first watched the film, this scene moved me to tears, and it still has the same power. It numbs me whether I'm in a happy or vulnerable state. The scene manages to upset whatever balance it may be.

Over the years, many times, I have remembered Ashoke's lesson and captured the moment in my mind and heart, where a camera was not at hand.

* In The lunch box – Sajjan Fernandes is like my first love. Like Sajjan, G had waited for the end several times, without expecting much in return. The best part of a platonic relationship is that you place a lot of importance on emotional connections. And sometimes, that's all you need when all else fails. Between not being able to see each other for months together, then sitting next to each other, without saying a word, a whole life seems to pass.

There are several scenes that I like in the film. Most of the scenes are simply driven by Sajjan's terrific expressions and not by dialogues. Sajjan's childish anticipation of the lunch box, touching it and sniffing it – to reaffirm that it comes from Ila (his love), plating food items, savoring them and even critically evaluating them, his long glances at the ceiling fan or at his neighbors having dinner. table all imbued with a feeling of immense solitude and a desire for companionship.

Restaurant and toilet scenes

Sajjan looks in the mirror as he prepares to meet Ila at the restaurant. He wears his usual office attire, tucked into a shirt and pants. As he prepares to leave the bathroom, he moves closer to the mirror and continues to look at his face. Something suddenly hits him and things change. Later, as the film progresses, he writes to Ila to tell her that he witnesses her beauty but also her aging.

Sajjan's expression in the bathroom changes from optimistic to melancholy within minutes. He looks around the bathroom and feels like she smells like the old man now. And somewhere in all of this, he lost his youth. He is more aware of it now. Sajjan writes to Ila that I had forgotten something in the bathroom, and when I went back to get it, the bathroom smelled exactly like it did after my grandfather took a bath. That's when I realized it wasn't him, it was me. Watch the scene here:

* In fig, Rana Chaudhry is like a playful neighbor or colleague, whose flirting style is thankfully subtle. Rana redefines old-fashioned romances, where much remains unspoken and sometimes conveyed through eyes and gestures. In the film, Rana is kind-hearted and does not hesitate to call a spade a spade, such as when Rana tells Bhaskor that if Piku had felt him as some sort of burden, she would not have arranged a trip to Calcutta.

Of all the scenes of Piku, tThe conversation about a peaceful death has stuck with me over the years –

Bhaskor (the character played by Amitabh Bachchan) tells Rana at the breakfast table that he should not have allowed his father to be put on a ventilator and that the whole process must have caused him more pain. suffering than good. Rana tells him that he followed what the doctors told him. It's a great scene where Rana looks at Bhaskor all perplexed and disoriented and is unable to understand if he was the cause of his father's death.

Be it Ashoke Ganguli, Sajjan Fernandes or Rana Chaudhry, each one brought me closer to their off-screen counterparts that I knew in my physical world. The characters remained so real that I could identify with them, laugh, cry, sympathize and grow with them. They expressed a goal – sometimes with dialogue and sometimes with facial expressions.

This is the power of an exceptional artist.

And Irrfan Khan had that kind of power.