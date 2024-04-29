American Culture Quiz: Test Your Mastery of Classic Horses from Hollywood, Kentucky, and More





APPLICATION USERS: Click here to receive this new quiz! From American gems to American geography, how extensive is your national knowledge? Fox News Digital's American Culture Quiz tests your weekly mastery of our unique national traits, trends, people and popular interests. This week's quiz includes an American springtime tradition from Kentucky, the April inauguration of the nation's first president and much more. Can you answer all 8 questions correctly? Try! </p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>What year was the first Kentucky Derby held?</h3> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Tabasco is made in which state known for its heat?</h3> <ul> <li>Texas</li> <li>Florida</li> <li>Arizona</li> <li>Louisiana</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>The year 1939 has been heralded as the greatest year in Hollywood history. Which of these landmark films did NOT debut in 1939?</h3> <ul> <li>"Casablanca"</li> <li>"The Wizard of Oz"</li> <li>"Gone with the Wind"</li> <li>"Mr. Smith goes to Washington"</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Toy maker Mattel announced in April that its new Barbie doll would be modeled after which of these famous U.S. Olympic figure skating gold medalists?</h3> <ul> <li>Tara Lipinsky</li> <li>Peggy Fleming</li> <li>Dorothy Hamill</li> <li>Kristi Yamaguchi</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which US state is the only one to have a border with only one other state?</h3> <ul> <li>Alaska</li> <li>Maine</li> <li>Florida</li> <li>Delaware</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>This type of American spy plane was shot down over the Soviet Union on May 1, 1960 and later inspired the name of which popular rock band?</h3> <ul> <li>U2</li> <li>INXS</li> <li>Grateful death</li> <li>Jefferson Airplane</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>George Washington was sworn in as the first president of the United States on April 30, 1789, in which city?</h3> <ul> <li>Boston</li> <li>Philadelphia</li> <li>New York City</li> <li>Washington, D.C.</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Emerald, a symbol of rebirth, is the birthstone for the month of May. What condition is the Emerald Hollow mine, the largest emerald mine in the United States and the only one in the world open to the public?</h3> <ul> <li>Idaho</li> <li>Alaska</li> <li>West Virginia</li> <li>North Carolina</li> </ul> </section> <p> To try your hand at other Fox News Digital quizzes, Click here. Also, to answer our latest News Quiz published every Friday Click here.

