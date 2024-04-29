From “Kesari” to “Kasoombo”: Bollywood films based on true stories | Movies News





New Delhi: Bollywood has a long tradition of bringing history to life on the big screen. These films entertain audiences and highlight important moments and people from India's past. These films transport audiences back in time, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of the past. Let's dive into this epic tale and explore some notable Bollywood historical dramas based on true stories. Kesari (2019): This moving film depicts the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers valiantly defended a fort against a huge Afghan army. Akshay Kumar delivers a powerful performance as Havildar Ishar Singh, who led and countered 10,000 Pashtun invaders. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019): Kangana Ranaut delivers a captivating performance as Rani Lakshmibai, the fearless warrior queen who fought against British rule during the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. The film showcases her courage, leadership and strategic genius against to adversity. The Kashmir files (2022): This film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in the 1990s after a series of horrific incidents. The film delves into a dark chapter in Indian history, sparking national conversations about displacement and social unrest. The History of Kerala (2023): This film revolves around a group who would be forced to convert to Islam and join the militant group ISIS. It highlights the efforts of a communist leader, highlighting the various narratives of Indian history. What does it mean? This upcoming film, which will release across India in Hindi on May 3, 2024, promises to be an exciting addition to this genre. Set in the 14th century, Kasoombo tells the true story of Dadu Barot and his 51 villagers who bravely resisted the expansionist forces of Allauddin Khilji to protect their temples and traditions. These are just a few examples of the many historical dramas in Bollywood that are inspired by real events and people. So, the next time you're looking for a Bollywood movie that offers more than just entertainment, consider exploring the world of movies based on true stories.

