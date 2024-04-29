Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds revealed as new leader of Yas Island





Yas Abu Dhabi Island, the region's premier leisure and entertainment destination, has appointed Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds as its new Chief Island Officer (CIO). Following in the footsteps of former CIOs Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa, Reynolds brings his expertise to the role. In the new trailer, Reynolds makes a spectacular entrance by parachuting among the speeding cars at the Yas Marina circuit. However, he misses his planned landing at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, injecting an unexpected twist into his arrival. Reynolds steps forward with confidence, ready to reveal his latest position as CIO. He reflects on the various roles he has taken on during his career: actor, producer, owner of a Welsh football club, and now adds another title to his collection, being named Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi. The video sets the scene for an electrifying journey as Reynolds prepares to dive headfirst into the attractions of Yas Island. After all, it's Ryan's Island, and everyone is along for the ride. Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “With the appointment of Ryan Reynolds as our latest Island Manager at Yas Island Abu Dhabi, we are continuing the tradition of excellence established by Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa. Reynolds brings his own unique blend of charisma, energy and enthusiasm to the role, promising to elevate the Yas Island experience to even greater heights. We are excited to embark on this exhilarating journey with him, inviting fans around the world to be part of this legacy. Whether it's riding the roller coasters at Ferrari World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi or exploring Gotham City at Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Reynolds visits Yas Island and invites fans to #RollLikeRyan and explore the island.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://campaignme.com/hollywood-star-ryan-reynolds-revealed-as-yas-islands-newest-chief-island-officer/

