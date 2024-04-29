Shadow of Mahadev Betting App Longs Over Bollywood





Mumbai, April 29: Actor Sahil Khan, who was arrested in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, last Saturday in connection with the Mahadev betting app controversy, has become the 17th Bollywood celebrity/influencer to be put under the scanner central and state agencies for their allegations. involvement in the now discredited app. The detention of the 'Style' and 'Excuse Me' actor came days after Tamannaah Bhatia, who is awaiting the release of her Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4', was summoned by the Maharashtra Police's cyber cell for her alleged involvement in promoting a film. subsidiary application. These two back-to-back developments sparked discussions among netizens on whether Bollywood celebrities/influencers were being sucked into a dark world the way some of their predecessors were linked to the underworld, especially fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Last October, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who shared the screen in the 2023 hit film “Tu Jhoothi ​​​​Main Makkaar”, were summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for receiving payments intended to promote the betting application. They were asked to explain the source of the payments. Similarly, comedy superstar Kapil Sharma's name also came up during the investigations. He was called by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after attending the wedding of Saurabh Chandrakar, the founder of betting app Mahadev, in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The marriage, which reportedly saw Rs 200 crore being lavished, according to media reports, had initially brought Chandrakar and his operations under the ED's scanner. Kapil Sharma's presence there brought back memories of Bollywood stars attending events organized by Dawood Ibrahim's gang members in the UAE. Actresses Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi were also summoned by the central agency to understand their involvement in the app, including the money they received for its promotion. The ED suspects that these payments could be the proceeds of illegal betting. Besides questioning these Bollywood stars, the Maharashtra Police Cyber ​​Cell has already recorded the statements of rapper Badshah and actors' managers Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the snowball case. The Mahadev app, which offers betting channels on live sports including cricket, tennis and badminton, as well as poker and card games, allegedly set up a rigged system in which players always lost their money, while the company was making huge gains. up to Rs 5,000 crore. The app's owners are under investigation for allegedly laundering money through a network of benami bank accounts and having links to Pakistani hawala operators as well as several politicians and businessmen. local business.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and has not been edited by the ap7am team.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/index.php/en/79487/explainer-mahadev-betting-apps-lengthening-shadow-over-bollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos