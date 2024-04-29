Hollywood Creative Alliance CEO objects to dismissal of defamation suit

VAN NUYS (CNS) – The CEO and founder of the Hollywood Creative Alliance urges a judge to deny a motion by the Broadcast Film Critics Association to dismiss a defamation suit related to the appeal on free speech grounds of the association to members to leave the HCA. if they wish to remain members of the association.

Before the suit was filed in Van Nuys Superior Court on Jan. 29, the association announced that HCA members would no longer be allowed to be members of the association and that those who were members of both groups would have to prove that 'they had left the HCA if they wanted to. maintain their membership in the association.

The association's actions caused dozens of HCA members to resign after offering a “sincere” apology to HCA leadership, the complaint states.

In an affidavit filed Thursday with Judge Eric Harmon ahead of a scheduled May 8 hearing on the association's anti-SLAPP motion, HCA's Scott Menzel asserts that the association's actions have had a substantial impact on the organization of the complainant.

“The departures have been incredibly disruptive to the work and mission of HCA,” Menzel said. “The organization is not wealthy and relies on contributions from its members to run its operations.”

Revenue was lower than expected due to the number of members leaving the group, Menzel says.

When the large number of members resigned, the HCA had already begun work on its upcoming televised awards ceremony and many of the deceased members would have played key roles in participating in the nominating committees, according to Menzel.

“More importantly, (the association) damaged HCA’s reputation,” according to Menzel. “While the extent of the financial damage caused by this assault cannot yet be fully known, it is very likely to disrupt negotiations for the streaming or broadcast of our awards shows and will undoubtedly depress interest in consumers and media for many other projects we have worked on, including after-shows, interviews and moderation opportunities.

Additionally, the remaining members' reputation for fair and insightful voting will be damaged, Menzel says.

The state's Anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) law aims to prevent people from using the courts and potential threats of legal action to intimidate those exercising their First Amendment rights. In their motion filed April 11, the association's attorneys argue that all allegations in the HCA complaint are based solely on the association's actions “within their First Amendment rights, because each is based on a privileged email from the (association’s) board of directors to its members.”

In their court papers, HCA lawyers dispute that the email is protected speech.

“If self-generated advertising transforms a dispute between competitors into a public issue, there is no effective limitation on the anti-SLAPP statute,” according to the HCA attorneys’ pleadings. “Even if the email was privileged, the HCA will establish that defendants maliciously made false statements in the email.”

The HCA lawsuit alleges that the association slandered HCA's reputation in an effort to “boycott and steal” from HCA members. The suit seeks injunctive relief as well as compensatory and punitive damages. The association's co-founder, Joey Berlin, is also accused.

But in their anti-SLAPP motion, the association's lawyers argue that an “indispensable element of freedom of association is the freedom to identify the persons who constitute the association and to limit the association to those persons only “, adding that the composition of the members “defines the quality and character of the group.”

The association was founded in 1995 and brings together more than 600 television, radio and Internet critics, journalists and bloggers.

The HCA was established in 2016 to celebrate and elevate diverse and underrepresented voices in film criticism. It was originally called the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society, then the Hollywood Critics Association before taking its current name.

