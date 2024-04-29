Entertainment
Actor Gérard Depardieu reportedly arrested for questioning following sexual assault allegations in France
Paris — French police arrested movie actor Gérard Depardieu for questioning on Monday after two women accused him of sexual assault, a source familiar with the matter said. The 75-year-old actor, who has directed more than 200 films and television series, was accused of rape in 2020 and was forced to put his career on hold last fall. allegations of sexual harassment and assault mounted against him. He denies any wrongdoing.
Police were to question Depardieu over two women's allegations that he assaulted them on film sets, one in 2021 and the other in 2014, a police source said, confirming information from television channel BFMTV .
The actor's lawyers, Christian Saint-Palais and Béatrice Geissmann Achille, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.
The first woman accuses him of having assaulted her while she was part of the team of the 2022 feature film “Les Volets Verts”.
The set designer, who filed a complaint in February, told the investigative site Mediapart that Depardieu grabbed her as she left the set at a private hotel in Paris.
She alleged he groped her “waist and stomach, going up to (her) breasts” and made lewd comments before his bodyguards took him away.
The woman's lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, refused to provide further details to AFP.
The second woman claimed that Depardieu groped her “everywhere” and made “inappropriate” remarks to her while she was an assistant on the set of the film “The Magician and the Siamese”, in 2015, she said. declared to the regional newspaper. The Western Mail.
Depardieu already faces a rape charge, as well as assault allegations from more than a dozen women – all of which he has strongly denied.
“I have never abused a woman,” Depardieu wrote in the newspaper Le Figaro in October.
In 2020, police charged Depardieu with rape and sexual assault after actor Charlotte Arnould alleged he raped her in 2018 when she was 22 and anorexic.
Another sexual assault complaint filed last year by actress Hélène Darras, who said Depardieu groped and made advances toward her during a 2007 shoot, was dropped for missing the deadline for prescription.
Spanish journalist and author Ruth Baza said in December that she had filed a criminal complaint in her home country against Depardieu, alleging that he raped her in 1995 in Paris.
Although the events were past the statute of limitations, she said she decided to file a lawsuit in the hopes that it would “help other people” do the same.
Depardieu had long made headlines for antics such as socialize with the leaders of Russia and Belarusobtaining a Russian passport to protest against a planned tax increase in France and the delay of a flight in 2011 after urinating in a bottle that has overflowed.
But debate over whether his films should be screened intensified late last year after a television report showed the actor repeatedly making lewd comments in the presence of a female performer during a trip to North Korea in 2018.
His wax sculpture was hastily removed from the Grévin Museum in Paris and the Quebec region of Canada deprived him of its highest honor.
Actress Anouk Grinberg, Depardieu's co-star in “Les Volets Verts,” described how she and others on set were “treated to his salacious nonsense from morning to night.”
“When producers hire Depardieu on a film, they know they are hiring an attacker,” she told AFP.
Grinberg said producers of “The Green Shutters” would have appointed someone to deal with harassment issues, but she did nothing.
French cinema has been rocked in recent months by allegations that it ignored sexism and sexual abuse for decades.
Depardieu's case revealed a major divide in French cinema and society in general, with some defending his right to the “presumption of innocence” and others supporting his accusers.
President Emmanuel Macron sparked an outcry in December when he defended the “huge actor” as innocent until proven guilty and insinuated he was the victim of a “manhunt.”
Macron later added that he should have stressed the importance of women speaking out.
Actress Judith Godrèche, 52, became one of the leading voices of the French #MeToo movement after accusing two directors of mistreating her when she was a teenager.
Speaking before the upper house of Parliament in February, she urged authorities to reform the French film industry to protect young actresses from sexual violence.
