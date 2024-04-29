Retention Officer – Pedestrian Jobs





Are you the go-to person among your peers for recommending the latest must-see TV shows, breaking down the weekend's big game, or reviewing the latest blockbuster movie? As a Retention Agent, you will channel your passion for entertainment into daily conversations with our guests. You'll reconnect them with the aspects of Foxtel that they've come to love and enjoy over the years and discover additional value in our premium content, products and services. In this role, you will act as a trusted confidant to our customers, actively listening to their concerns and proactively resolving any issues they encounter. By demonstrating the benefits of retaining the Foxtel service, you will influence their decision to stay by ensuring they make an informed decision, whilst providing an exceptional customer experience. Your resilience, persuasive skills and genuine helpfulness will play a key role in transforming conversations and leaving our customers feeling valued and excited about keeping their Foxtel subscription. Join us and embark on a journey of continued growth and career development in the dynamic world of entertainment. Advance your career by focusing on premium entertainment products and services, maximizing customer loyalty through engaging conversations.

Stay ahead of the game in the dynamic entertainment industry, enriching the customer experience with your knowledge of the latest trends.

Transform call center interactions into meaningful connections, providing best-in-class service with a friendly, understanding approach.

Manage difficult conversations effectively while using your problem-solving skills to tackle customer issues head-on, delivering tailored solutions and making a real difference.

Reach new heights in your career by exceeding performance targets, embodying Foxtel values ​​and contributing to a positive and inclusive work culture. To succeed in this role, you will need: A demonstrated passion for entertainment, whether television, sports, theater or film, is highly valued.

A strong propensity to provide exceptional customer service.

Effective and passionate communication skills, allowing flexible expression of ideas, are an advantage.

A proven ability to achieve goals is desirable, as well as a resilient mindset, capable of meeting challenges and adapting to changing conditions.

You must be resilient and adaptable to change Before considering applying, please review our Retention Application Toolkit to make sure this role is right for you. We are excited to offer this role with the exciting job share opportunity! A career with us means working for one or more of our brands, including Foxtel, Kayo, BINGE, Flash, Fox Sports and Foxtel Media. When you sign up, work benefits are taken care of. You're part of Fox Flex – our hybrid way of working with time spent working from home and from campus.

Attractive leave rights – Paid parental leave program, a day off to celebrate your birthday, volunteer and cultural leave

Ergonomics allowance to help you set up your workspace

Access to LIVE events and FOXFIT Wellbeing classes

Access to free Foxtel or Hubbl and discounted broadband

