



To celebrate the release of 87North's new film The Fall Guy, Universal Studios Hollywood recently collaborated with Universal Pictures and 87North to create The guy who falls just in time Stuntacular Pre-Show, based on the upcoming new film, The guy who falls just in time. 87North Productions, the world-renowned action production and design company founded by acclaimed director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, produced the series as a way to take the company's unique storytelling to a new level of immersion, as Leitch himself stated: We make films to give audiences an experience, and what better way to amplify 87North's brand of action storytelling than to evolve into live events direct. On view through May 19, this all-new stunt show serves as a pre-show that gives guests an entertaining glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of stunts just before they are fully immersed in WaterWorld's captivating storyline. A brief but action-packed The guy who falls just in time Stuntacular Pre-Show provides insight into how stunts come to life while celebrating the hard work of the unsung heroes of the film and television industries who are rarely recognized. The new pre-show includes a variety of extreme stunts such as impressive jet ski and motorcycle tricks; the bright fire burns; and of course, many thrilling drops through the WaterWorld taking place under the premise of an original storyline adapted for the next The guy who falls just in time film, which arrives in theaters on May 3. Adding to the excitement surrounding this new pre-show, Universal Studios Hollywood invited the film's star, Ryan Gosling himself, as well as David Leitch, to participate in a special performance and Q&A session by the suite to help kick off the show's official opening on April 27. Plus, it makes sense that while opening a new stunt show based on a film that honors the hard work of stuntmen, Gosling also salutes during the Q&A session two of his own stunt doubles from the film who were, at least initially , secretly in the audience: Ben Jenkin and recent Guinness world record holder Logan Holladay. Following the release of the film, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a double dose of The guy who falls just in time seeing The guy who falls just in time Stunning pre-show in the theme park, then watch the film at the Universal Theater at CityWalk. A photo session based on the film can also be held right outside the WaterWorld entrance for anyone wanting to capture an action-packed photo to commemorate this limited-time experience.

