How actor Sahil Khan traveled 1,800 km in 4 days to avoid arrest





Mr Khan hit the road on April 25 after his application for anticipatory bail was rejected by a court. Mumbai: Nearly 1,800 km across five states in four days – actor Sahil Khan's cross-country adventure to avoid arrest in the Mahadev betting app case came to a halt on Saturday when he was arrested from Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. Mr Khan hit the road on April 25 after his application for anticipatory bail was rejected by a court. The actor first fled Maharashtra before a pit stop in Goa. From there he traveled to Hubballi in Karnataka, followed by a trip to Hyderabad. To evade detection, Mr Khan adopted a disguise, donning modest attire and hiding his identity behind a headscarf. However, the police managed to track him down while he was in Hyderabad, prompting the actor to flee in a hurry to Chhattisgarh. The actor, known for his roles in films like “Style” and “Excuse Me”, chose to drive through a Maoist-leaning area of ​​Chhattisgarh despite his driver's reluctance to drive on such roads at night. Despite his efforts to evade capture, Mr Khan's luck ran out when police arrested him from the Aradhya International Hotel in Jagdalpur. Mumbai Police relentlessly tracked Mr Khan for a grueling 72 hours, which ultimately led to his arrest. During his arrest, police confiscated two mobile phones and a sum of money from the actor. Mr Khan was remanded in police custody till May 1 by a Mumbai court. Mr Khan is allegedly involved in promoting betting platforms such as Lion Book and Lotus 24/7, which have links to the Mahadev app, on various websites. Additionally, police say he has a financial interest in the Lotus Book 24/7 app. In December 2023, the Mumbai crime branch summoned him and three others for questioning regarding their alleged involvement in promoting the Mahadev betting app. During the investigation, authorities discovered that Mr. Khan not only supported the Lion Book app, but also actively participated in their promotional activities. However, Mr. Khan maintains that he has no direct affiliation with the gaming platform. What is Mahadev betting app? Operated by Saurabh Chandrakar of Chhattisgarh and Ravi Uppal of Dubai, betting app Mahadev Online used paid advertisements on social media platforms to attract users to bet on the results of IPL matches, football, tennis and various other sporting events. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia were also called for their involvement in promoting the betting app and its affiliated platforms. Customers of the app were assigned two separate numbers: one to deposit betting funds and the other to withdraw winnings. These accounts were created through fraudulent means and all bets were manipulated to ensure the profitability of the company. Even though many new users initially made quick gains, they ultimately suffered substantial losses over time.

