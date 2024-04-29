Video game design competition for Cinereach, Hollywood Climate Summit

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild” producer and media incubator Cinereach has launched a climate-themed video game design competition.

Debuting Monday, “Just Play: A Game Jam for Climate Futures” wins a $10,000 grand prize and is designed to “challenge game creators, artists and developers to explore a wider range of futures climates that will inspire new perspectives,” according to the competition description.

Registrations open Monday at JustPlayJam.com and will run until May 17. Participants will receive a Cinereach toolkit that includes findings from its recent climate visibility workshop with Good Energy.

Final prototypes and winners will be presented at the Hollywood Climate Summit closing night on June 28.

The competition marks the second iteration of Cinereach's “Just Play” video game development competition, produced in collaboration with Anima Interactive and powered by Dreamspace, the first being “Just Play: A Game Jam for Justice.” This competition brought together 100 participants and 43 games submitted by developers from 19 countries, focused on themes centered on justice.

“Just Play provides the opportunity to learn from our partners and the gaming community, which is an important part of Cinereach’s new journey operating as a story incubator,” said Jennifer Strachan, CEO of Cinereach. “We're building on decades of work supporting the film community, adding narrative strategies grounded in climate research, to better support the next generation of storytelling that sparks curiosity, empathy, and action.”

Karla Reyes, Founder and Creative Director of Anima Interactive, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Cinereach and the Hollywood Climate Summit for our next iteration of Just Play. At Anima Interactive, we are inspired by movements of narrative and cultural change driven by cinema and television. We believe there is immense untapped potential to apply Hollywood storytelling techniques to video games and drive real-world impact. Entertainment moves culture and culture moves society. Just Play: Games for Climate Futures is a first exploration of this theory in action.