Aramark Sports + Entertainment launches new consultancy “Immerse”





The company worked in 2021 with the Bengals to help with a large-scale renovation that would elevate food and beverage at Paycor Stadium.Aramark Sports + Entertainment Aramark Sports + Entertainment this morning is launching “Immerse,” a newly created consulting division that, like the premium experiences company's recent creation, Aura, consolidates capabilities it already had into one service offering. Immerse's capabilities will include research, data analysis and large-scale master planning projects, collaborating with clients to connect data, trends, goals and opportunities to create personalized plans that improve the quality and performance of on-site catering. “The trigger was not only when our customers came to us asking for this, but also when external partners and suppliers started calling on us,” said Jamie Slotterback, who is VP/Marketing of the Aramark Sports + Entertainment design and development team and leads the Immerse effort. “We really wanted to start where we are experts, really in our wheelhouse, really specializing in restaurants and hospitality, without trying to get into other areas of sports and entertainment.” Immerse will be available as a service to all interested parties, not just Aramark F&B customers. Entities that operate their own in-house franchises and university athletic departments are potential target markets that could benefit from Aramark's resources, experience and overall vision as customers consider whether to introduce alcohol sales or stand-alone stores or change service style at some point. underperforming stand. Learn more “They continue to build (business intelligence) teams across the professional world and F&B, as they build these teams, has not been the main priority,” said Aramark S+E VP/ Data Science, Scott McDade. “And many of them want to know what’s going on outside their four walls.” This type of work has been underway at Aramark S+E for some time, but not in this newly formalized way. In 2021, the company worked with one of its nine NFL clients, the Bengals, to participate in a large-scale renovation that would elevate dining at Paycor Stadium with increased speed of service and a wider variety of options. culinary options, two of the targeted results. The work was unveiled ahead of the 2023 NFL season, with an increased focus on traditional dishes, like chicken, burgers, chili and barbecue, and increased speed of service with the addition of 93 new kiosks self-ordering facilities, provided by Tapin2, seven new self-service ordering and collection points and 14 takeaway stands. Two new destination bars have been added for fans looking for a more social experience. These changes led to 35% more transactions and a 25% increase in users in the renovated stands, as well as big improvements in NFL Voice of the Fan surveys; the Bengals ranked 8th for beverage variety, 6th for F&B proximity to desired options from a fan's seat.

