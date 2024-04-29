Entertainment
Want to become a Hollywood stuntman? Clearwater now has a school.
CLEARWATER David Siracusa thinks The Uncivil War – America Divided came out spectacularly.
It's shocking that I would think that, huh? he said. After all, he wrote, produced and starred in the film about two longtime friends, a white man and a black man, who let opposing political views come between them.
But Siracusa admits his film, screened locally on May 28, could have been better.
Certain scenes, such as the one depicting a riot, had to be deleted from the script. It was too expensive to bring in stunt performers from out of town and there weren't enough trained locals.
He is now on a mission to change the local cinematic landscape.
Siracusa opened K75 Stunt Academy at 614 Pinellas St. in Clearwater.
Three evenings a week in this 7,500 square foot facility, students work on skills such as choreographed hand-to-hand combat, sword and gun fighting. They use dull blades and toy guns for safety. They also practice falling and being pulled back by cables that mimic launching an explosion.
As Tampa Bay becomes a place where people come to film, local stunt performers are needed, Siracusa said.
He said the academy was aimed at newcomers to the field and those who had done it before but needed training. With stunt training, it's like basketball or tennis or something else, he said. You have to practice again and again.
Before the facility opened in March, Syracuse had no stunt training. Borrowing a line from Hair Club for Men advertisements of the 1980s, the balding Siracusa, 51, joked: I'm not only the president, I'm also a customer. He also learns.
Teaching goes to his business partner Kevin Rego, a 26-year-old stuntman who worked on The Uncivil War – America Divided. The K in K75 Stunt Academy is for Rego's first name and the 75 is for the year he was born.
I have worked on low-budget independent films as well as big-budget Hollywood films, said Rego, who turned his passion for extreme sports into a career. I worked on jungles. I worked in deserts. I have worked on every continent except Antarctica. I worked for Apple Studios, Disney, Warner Brothers.
His recent credits also include stunt work for Bad Bunny's Yo Perreo Sola music video and stunt coordinator for Roommate Regret, a Lifetime movie filmed throughout Tampa Bay.
What makes a good stuntman?
You have to be open to listening to instructions, trust your partner and listen to your coordinator, Rego said. It's all about safety.
Syracuse was shocked to learn how much stunt performers have to practice basics like a simple drop or forward roll.
You have to be able to do that over and over again without getting injured, he said. It takes a lot of stamina to be a stuntman. They will need you to do the same car flip or fall in a fight multiple times from multiple angles. It's better to be fit and able to perform when you're tired.
Founder of Clearwater-based Syracuse Staffing & Leasing, he retired from his day-to-day duties two years ago to concentrate on acting. After landing roles in a dozen local short films, he decided to direct The Uncivil War – America Divided.
Prolific actor Daniel Roebuck from The Fugitive and The Munsters and Musetta Vander from Mortal Kombat: Annihilation have been cast in lead roles.
But Siracusa didn't listen when senior crew members told him that some scenes required more days of filming because of stunts. If they couldn't hire seasoned stuntmen, they needed time to properly train the actors.
One of my biggest regrets is not listening and engaging Kevin more, Siracusa said. There was a scene where I was supposed to be dragged out of the car in the middle of a riot. The window is broken. It was a really central part of the film.
But it was too dangerous to do without the right people and Rego was hired for another job.
It was the right thing to do to remove it, Siracusa said.
The stunt academy currently has 10 regular students who Rego says can work on set in a matter of months.
It's amazing to see how much they're improving, Siracusa said. But they train regularly. They will be able to help a lot of films.
If you are going to
The Uncivil War – America Divided will be seen on May 28 at 7 p.m. at AMC Sundial 12 in St. Petersburg.
K75 Stunt Academy offers classes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 614 Pinellas St. in Clearwater. Visit k75stuntacademy.com for more information.
