NU investments still unclear amid Deering Meadow encampment

For the organizers of the encampment underway on Deering Meadowone of the main demands is that the University discloses its investments and divests from companies that supply weapons to Israel.

Northwestern's endowment of $13.7 billion at the end of fiscal 2023 makes it one of the richest universities in the country. Returns from invested endowment funds represent a significant portion of the University's operating budget.

Yet like most other U.S. higher education institutions, NU does not disclose what it is investing in.

This has long been a concern for student activists. For decades, members of the NU community demanded divestment as part of protests against a range of issues, such as South African apartheid and the fossil fuel industry's contributions to climate change.

Today, students, faculty and community members are calling on the university to “disengage from war and apartheid,” according to the report. NU Popular Resolution distributed by the NU chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and Educators for Justice in Palestine. Organizers said Thursday that they will remain at Deering Meadow until the university responds to the three main demands outlined in this statement, one of which is divestment from Israeli-affiliated institutions.

With pressure growing for divestment, here's what we know about NU's investment policy.

Third parties manage the investments under the direction of the trustee

Members of the University's Office of Investment, along with members of the Board of Trustees' Investment Committee, are responsible for determining which companies the University invests in. The members of this committee are not listed on the University website.

According to the most recent NU report financial report, the Office of Investments analyzes current market conditions to determine which investments are most likely to be profitable for the University. Like other universities, NU uses its ROI to supplement revenue. In 2023, $481 million in investment returns went to the University's operating budget, or 15.8% of the budget.

NU also devotes considerable financial resources to maintaining its investment office. A 2023 analysis from NU Graduate Workers estimates that NU spends $100 million annually on investment management.

And, in 2022, three of the university's ten highest-paid employees were in the investment office, according to the same NUGW report.

In recent years, the Investment Office has published two board statements. In 2019, a statement on “investment responsibility” explained how the office balances “ethical, political, and social concerns” with its financial goals.

According to this statement, “the Office of Investments selects qualified third-party investment managers who then make, hold and sell specific investments on behalf of the Fund.”

A second statement, published in June 2022, policies outlined on investing in fossil fuels, stating that the University would “divest wherever possible” from energy companies identified as having “poor practices” in reducing fossil fuel emissions.

“Any constraints on investment activities can potentially reduce long-term returns. As such, the Council remains committed to the principle of enacting only those policies that it believes are both urgent and highly likely to result in real rather than symbolic change,” the June 2022 statement said.

The board of directors maintains the “impartiality” of investments

Several board members are current or former employees of companies and organizations that have pledged aid or sold weapons to Israel, including Blackstone, Boeing and General Dynamics.

Although none of these board members have publicly expressed their position on the current war in Gaza, the board's past and present ties to Israel have raised concerns among some students that the university could invest in defense contractors.

“The North West administration chooses to hide its direct and managed investments, thereby failing in its own commitments to transparency and accountability,” community activists from the NU SJP, JVP and EJP wrote in the popular resolution of the NU. “Students, faculty, staff, and others responsible for the success of the university demand that our tuition, labor, care, and trust not be misused to enrich the institutions and businesses that support and maintain apartheid, occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people.

In its 2019 and 2022 investment policy statements, the Foundation Board affirmed that it does not take political or ideological considerations into account when making investment decisions.

“The University, as an impartial institution, does not generally take positions on specific political or social issues,” the 2019 statement said. “Similarly, the Trustees do not believe that the Fund should be used as a tool to promote specific political or social positions or programs. Trustees believe the primary role of the Fund is to provide the financial support the University needs to carry out its mission today and in the future.