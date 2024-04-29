Gérard Depardieu questioned over sexual assault allegations





Top line French actor Gérard Depardieu was taken into police custody on Monday for questioning in connection with two other allegations of sexual assault, his legal team confirmed to CNNin addition to two other accusations of sexual assault and rape and allegations made by more than a dozen other women. Depardieu was accused of sexually assaulting two other women on film sets in 2014 and 2021. AFP via Getty Images Highlights Depardieu, 75, is questioned by French authorities for two separate sexual assaults on film sets in 2014 and 2021, French channel BFMTV reported. The first incident took place on the set of The Magician and the Siamese in 2014, where he allegedly twice grabbed a 24-year-old film assistant after she told him to stop, the accuser told the French newspaper . The Western Courier in January. The second took place on the set of Green Shutters in 2021, where he allegedly grabbed a 53-year-old set decorator, pinned her between his thighs and made aggressive remarks, BFMTV reported in March. Depardieu was reportedly forced to apologize, but the actor continued to berate the woman and call her a slut throughout the filming of the film. Representatives for Depardieu did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. Key context For decades, Depardieu has been one of the most internationally recognized French actors, starring in Hollywood films like The Man in the Iron Mask and The Life of Pi, as well as French productions like Jean de Florette. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Cyrano de Bergerac in 1990. However, he was long dogged by allegations of sexual assault and was infamous. participation confirmed in a rape when he was nine years old in an interview with Time Magazine in 1991. Depardieus' past behavior came back into the spotlight during the #MeToo movement in 2018, when actor Charlotte Arnould accused him of raped and sexually assaulted. Although the case was briefly dropped due to lack of evidence in 2019, it was reopened in 2020. Depardieu was accused of rape in December of that year and the case is still being reviewed by the justice system. In 2023, Depardieu was also accused of sexual assault by French actor Hlène Darras on the set of Disco in 2007. However, the case was abandoned by prosecutors in January because the statute of limitations had passed. Large number 16. This is the total number of women who have accused Depardieu of sexual violence or obscene behavior since 2004. Contra Depardieu denied the allegations against him and wrote an open letter in response to the rape allegations published in the French newspaper. Le Figaro in October, where he claimed he had never abused a woman and said Arnould only accused him of rape after he refused to sing with her in a tribute show to French singer Barbara. Depardieu apologized for his behavior on set, which he said was done in jest. He did not provide specific details about the incidents he considered pranks. “I never intended to do harm, and I apologize for behaving like a child,” Depardieu wrote. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Further reading MORE FROM FORBESGrard Depardieu, famous French actor, accused of rapeMORE FROM FORBESKremlin attacks actor Gérard Depardieu for criticism – as Putin loses another ally

