IATSE concludes artisanal negotiations. Now the hard part begins

Unlike the union rebellions that rocked Hollywood last year, the latest round of contract negotiations between a major entertainment union and the biggest studios went as well as could be hoped. So far.

The various local West Coast studios that make up the International Stage Employees Alliance, which advocates for film and television crew members, have engaged over the past month in separate bargaining sessions with the Alliance of film and television producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros and other entertainment companies.

These discussions, tailored to the specific concerns of costume designers, hair and makeup artists, set designers and other workers, took place without incident.

The union representing so-called below-the-line workers is now set to begin broader negotiations on Monday for its basic agreement, which will cover the most pressing issues affecting entertainment workers. This phase is the most important which could, depending on the evolution of the negotiations, lead to a new historic agreement or yet another work stoppage.

The stakes are very high…certainly in light of what happened last year, said Todd Holmes, associate professor of film and television arts at Cal State Northridge.

It's a difficult environment, he added. There is a need for cautious optimism because of what has happened individually with the trades, but I still think it will take some time to reach an agreement.

Unlike the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers Guild of America, the IATSE has never held a national strike in its 131-year history. However, it got closer in 2021 when crew members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a walkout. (IATSE and AMPTP ultimately avoided a work stoppage by resolving their impasse shortly before the strike began.)

This year, a crew member walkout seems less and less likely. However, some have speculated that the slow return to production following union action by writers and actors may be due in part to companies playing an extremely cautious role in anticipation of another potential shutdown .

The writer and cast walkouts were a devastating blow to both sides of the bargaining table, leaving countless crew members out of work for at least six months and upending the release schedules of entertainment companies, which were already in financial difficulty due to excessive spending on streaming. wars.

Look, people have to work, said Matthew Loeb, international president of IATSE. And to the extent that our objectives are achieved, the sooner [a deal is struck] the best. … We don't want companies to delay releasing their images or move them. We want to keep the business on track and recover from last year.

In a statement provided to the Times, a spokesperson for the studios said: “AMPTP is pleased with the progress we have made and remains focused on the task at hand: working with our union partners to reach a fair agreement that allows for team members to stay in touch. work without interruption and recognizes the contributions they make to our industry.

Before general negotiations began, Hollywood's 13 locals reached tentative agreements with AMPTP based on each group's needs.

The trade-specific deals fell like dominoes, starting March 22 with cinematographers (Local 600), art directors (Local 800), and set painters (Local 729) and ending the week last with studio teachers (local 884) and affiliated real estate artisans (local 44). The union has remained tight-lipped about the content of these agreements, even though trade-specific contracts have historically addressed issues such as editor workflow, camera usage practices and client working conditions.

Loeb hopes this bodes well for the content of the current negotiations.

It's civil, Loeb said. I think their attitude is correct. Everyone wants to avoid a strike. But this does not mean that it is a foregone conclusion that they will respond to our requests.

This is not a war, he added. We are not negotiating a strike. We negotiate a contract.

This wave of negotiations is expected to cover topics such as wages, pensions and health benefits, work-life balance and job security, as well as streaming residuals and artificial intelligence, which are emerged as sticking points during campaigns for writers' and actors' contracts.

The effectiveness of trade-specific negotiations bodes well for general negotiations, Holmes observed. He noted, however, that the parties' tone of reconciliation could turn south or… change quickly on hot-button issues such as AI.

Terms related to compensation, outsourcing, work-life balance and AI could prove particularly difficult to define in general negotiations, introducing more difficult questions, according to a source close to the studios who was not authorized to comment.

In a memo to IATSE members Monday, business representatives from all 13 locals described the overall scene as the biggest challenge ahead, citing more complex and consequential agenda items.

IATSE wants significant pay increases to keep up with inflation, higher penalties for violating rest periods, increased sick leave and increases in streaming residuals, as well as regulations regarding outsourcing and AI. Crew members are also demanding additional funding for their retirement and health plans, amounting to at least $670 million.

The union said it has no plans to extend regular negotiations beyond the current contract expiration date of July 31.

By then, I hope we will have an agreement to submit for ratification, Loeb said. But if we don't, then…it would be a strike authorization vote.

The first round of general negotiations is tentatively scheduled for April 29 to May 16. Loeb said the best-case scenario would be a resolution in less than two months.

The conversations have been productive so far, but it will take some time to resolve the issues on the general negotiating table because they are very complicated and cannot be resolved overnight, a source close to the studios said who was not authorized to comment.

In March, IATSE, Teamsters Local 399 and other unions representing more than 66,000 below-the-line workers held a rally at Encinos Woodley Park to launch their simultaneous campaigns for the contracts. The event brought together thousands of industry professionals, including crew members, writers and actors fresh off the success of their own union actions.

AMPTP, they learned a lesson, Holmes said. The WGA and SAG played hardball with them, and they held out longer than [the studios] anticipated. So I think that the AMPTP is more in negotiation mode… than it was a year ago.