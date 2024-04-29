From Bond to Bollywood: Switzerland causing a sensation on the big screen



In a galaxy not very far away: the mountains of Grindelwald served as the setting for the planet Alderaan in Star Wars: Episode III

A week after a steamboat on Lake Lucerne was recognized as a treasure of European film culture, we take a panoramic cinema tour of films in which Switzerland's natural beauty and monuments played a role unforgettable.

April 29, 2024 – 5:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Lucerne and Central Switzerland Film Commission announced that the 118-year-old Schiller Belle Epoque paddle steamer would be the first location in Switzerland to be recognized as a Treasure of European cinematic cultureExternal link by the European Cinema Academy.

Scenes from The Chimeraa comedy-drama about stolen archaeological artifacts, was filmed on board in 2022. The Schiller also welcomed Catherine Deneuve, who in 1991 played the role of a French plantation owner in Indochina and received an Academy Award nomination for his performance. This recognition places the Schiller in the same category as the giant Ferris wheel of Vienna's Prater (The third man) and the Trevi Fountain in Rome (The sweet life).

Switzerland's photogenic lakes and mountains have attracted directors and filmmakers for almost the entire history of cinema. The British of 1936 criminal hug Dusty ErmineExternal link (a.k.a Hideout in the Alps) involved extensive mountain filming, including an impressive and frankly dangerous ski chase.

But it was the half-Swiss James Bond who truly put Switzerland on the global cinematic map, with memorable scenes in which George Lazenby pushed a bad guy into a Schilthorn snow blower in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) and the record bungee jump from the Verzasca dam in Ticino at the beginning of Golden eye (1995).

The alpine chase sequence in The golden finger (1964), in which Bond pursues Auric Goldfinger over the snaking Furka Pass, is arguably the pioneer of Bondmania. In an unprecedented publicity move, journalists and photographers were invited to the Swiss Alps for the seven-day shoot, where they mingled with cast and crew members, as this article notesExternal link. The strategy seems to work: The golden finger became, at the time, one of the highest-grossing films of all time at the box office.

The iconic Belvdre Hotel, which made a brief appearance at the start of this clip, may be one of the most recognizable hotels in the world, but it has been closed since 2010 and has recently featured in a series of lost places in Swiss. This too appeared on the coverExternal link of Wes Anderson accidentallya collection of real buildings that appear to have been designed by the distinctive American filmmaker.



The Belvédère Hotel

Wes Anderson accidentally



The Swiss landscape is even out of the ordinary: in 2005, the mountains of Grindelwald served as the setting for the planet Alderaan in Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.

Grindelwald was also the scene of much action in The Eiger sanction, a 1975 thriller directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. Despite the death of a cameraman on the north face of the Eiger, filming continued and further scenes were filmed in Zurich, around the old town and the cathedral.

The north face of the Eiger is also in the spotlight in North wall, a 2008 German film based on the famous 1936 rivalry to climb the most dangerous rock face in the Alps. A lot of Touching the Void (2003), an award-winning re-enactment of a near-fatal climbing accident in the Peruvian Andes, was actually filmed on the Jungfrau because the Bernese Alps offer easier access to extreme landscapes.

One of the most breathtaking and surely dangerous sequences filmed in Switzerland is the flying suit jump from the 2015 remake of Breaking point. It involved five stunt riders, all professional Wingsuiters, jumping from Mount Hinterrugg in Walenstadt and flying in formation through narrow mountain passes at more than 230 km/h.

To calm things down a bit, lush alpine meadows, white peaks, gleaming railway tracks and picturesque chalets make Switzerland the perfect setting for Bollywood stars singing their melodious declarations of love.

Released in 1964, Sangam was the first Indian film shot in Switzerland, but it was the 1967 film Evening in Paris who first used the Alps as a backdrop for singing, dancing and romance. However, it would take a few more decades before Switzerland burst into Indian consciousness, after the release of the Bollywood film. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995, which starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a lovelorn Romeo trying to win over his beloved amidst beautiful Swiss landscapes. Many other films subsequently incorporated Switzerland as a backdrop, cementing the Alpine nations' place as a must-visit on any European tour aimed at Indian travelers.

In 2015, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le JayengeSWI swissinfo.ch has created an interactive map showing the main Bollywood filming locations in Switzerland.

While a key moment for fans of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge took place at Zweisimmen station, South Korean moviegoers recently flocked to a wooden pier in the picturesque Bernese village of Iseltwald. This is where one of the main characters of the 2019 Netflix series Crash landing on you plays the piano as a girl he falls in love with arrives on a ferry from Interlaken. While locals were initially perplexed, the influx of pilgrims sparked a backlash.

Tour groups leave the village five minutes after taking photos on the pier, a woman who works in the small supermarket and souvenir shop complained to SWI swissinfo.ch. Tourists who come by bus bring their own food and drinks, so don't eat in restaurants. The village therefore derives almost no additional income from these tourists. All that remains is the discarded waste. It's just trash tourism.

A film that attracted fewer pilgrims is Ghost wire, a 2017 romantic drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis. Set primarily in Britain, Day-Lewiss' character and his wife enjoy a honeymoon at the magnificent Grandhotel Giessbach overlooking Lake Brienz. Multiple scenes from the 2001 World War II miniseries Band of brothers were also filmed here and in the village of Brienz (replacing scenes set in Germany and Austria).



Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and Alma Elson (Vicky Krieps) enjoy a honeymoon breakfast at the Grandhotel Giessbach overlooking Lake Brienz

Focus Features



Switzerland also played a role in Night train from Lisbon, a 2013 drama based on a 2004 novel, in which a Swiss philosophy professor (Jeremy Irons) notices a young woman in a red coat about to jump off a bridge in Bern. He pulls her down and it changes his life.

But Switzerland is not only a setting for high-level literary works: it has also been the scene of Angelsthe commercially successful but criticized sequel to Dan Browns The Da Vinci Code, in which a CERN scientist (who is murdered) creates antimatter (which is stolen) and Tom Hanks helps the Pope bridge the gap between religion and science (or something). In response to its representation and the work carried out by its scientists, CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research outside Geneva, create a websiteExternal link to explain what it does and what antimatter is.

Ending with a highlight (literally), one of the most popular music videos of all time, filmed entirely on location in the Swiss ski resort of Saas-Fee. With 890 million views on YouTube, Last Christmas by Wham!