Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Preity Zinta, Raveena Tandon and more…

– Advertisement –

Kajol says her patience is like a gift card: 'I don't know how much is left'

Mumbai– Kajolwho is an avid social media user, shared her thoughts for the day on Monday, saying her patience is like a gift card and she doesn't know how much she has left.

Kajol took to Instagram Stories and shared a quote that read, “My patience is basically like a gift card. I don't know how many are left, but we can try.

She shared another story, with the quote: “I wish people would come with a 30-second trailer. So I can see what I'm getting myself into.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in Lust Stories 2 and as Noyonika Sengupta in the web series The Trial.

She has Sarzameen, Do Patti and Maa in her kitten.

Preity Zinta Misses Gene Goodenough From 'Pati Parmeshwar', Releases Adorable Video

Mumbai – Currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), co-owns Punjab Kings Preity Zinta Monday shared an adorable video with photos of her husband Gene Goodenough, saying she misses “Pati Parmeshwar.”

On Instagram, Preity shared a reel, which includes a montage of throwback photos of the couple. There are also some previews of previously unreleased videos in the Reel.

The post is captioned, “I miss you already #patiparmeshwar #ting.” »

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress also added the melody of the song 'Tu Kya Jaane' from the recently released film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

The couple has twins – a boy and a girl.

On the work front, she has “Lahore 1947” in preparation, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Rakesh Roshan Shares Iron Pumping Video, Says Hrithik, Amazing Dad

Mumbai – Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshanwho was recently seen in the action film Fighter, was pleasantly surprised by his father Rakesh Roshan iron pumping video in gym.

Hrithik's father recently shared a video of himself working out at a gym. In the video, we can see him training his different muscles with leg curls, cables for the shoulders and back and dumbbells for the chest muscles. He also used resistance bands to work out.

Rakesh wrote in the caption, I wasn't posting, but I never missed a workout. My dedication remained strong.

On Monday, Hrithik took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared his father's video. He wrote about the video in Hindi, I mean how? Amazing, Dad.

Hrithik, who is a fitness enthusiast himself, has inspired his entire family to live a fit and healthy life.

Hrithiks mom Pinky Roshan is also interested in fitness and often shares videos of her fitness routines.

Raveena wears a sari made with recyclable materials during this 'extreme heatwave'

Mumbai– Raveena Tandon is surely the epitome of grace and elegance as she treated fans to beautiful photos of her wearing a saree made from a durable and recyclable material.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who was recently seen in the legal drama film 'Patna Shuklla', shared a series of photos wearing a plain red transparent saree.

Raveena opted for a matching backless blouse.

For makeup, Raveena looks all glam with nude pink glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and highlighted cheeks. She kept her hair tied in a neat bun.

The 'KGF: Chapter 2' actress opted for golden earrings and matching bracelets.

The post is captioned: “Red. In this stifling heatwave! #GlobalWarming is a reality, friends. Wake up before it's too late. In a saree made from sustainable recyclable material by @vaishalisstudio.

Fashion designer and wife of actor Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, commented on the post and said, “Stunning.”

Sonakshi Sinha dropped fire emojis.

In 'Patna Shukla', Raveena plays the role of Tanvi Shukla.

The film revolves around the unusual journey of Tanvi, an ordinary woman, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student embroiled in a roll number scam, and soon realizes that she is pitted against a candidate for the job. of chief minister.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, it is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the work front, Raveena has Ghudchadi and Welcome to the Jungle next.

Sonakshi thanks the filmmakers who took “the risk” of presenting her differently

Mumbai – In a career spanning over a decade, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha fearlessly explored off-the-beaten-path roles.

The actress thanks the filmmakers, who took the “risk” of presenting her in a different light.

Reflecting on her journey from talks for her character in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' to becoming Fareedan, Sonakshi told IANS: “It was a beautiful journey, meeting him, discussing the project, listening the story and witnessing how he developed my character along the way. It was a beautiful process.

Sonakshi was elated when she learned that she will be playing a negative character.

The actress added, “I was waiting for a director to see me and introduce me to the audience in a different light, and who better than Sanjay sir to do it.”

Sonakshi thanks filmmakers like Vikramaditya Motwane for 'Lootera', AR Murugadoss for 'Akira' and Reema Kagti for 'Dahaad', among others.

“Very few people have taken that kind of risk with me, and whoever has, I'm really grateful. Vikramaditya Motwane with 'Lootera', 'Akira' Murugadoss, Reema Kagti in 'Dahaad', and now this, she said.

For an actor, it is truly a dream to surpass himself and present a side to the audience that they have never seen before. Fareedan is something I've been waiting to do for a very long time.

Playing shades of gray was on Sonakshi's list.

I always wanted to play a slightly negative character on screen. You don't hate this character for any reason. She has her own reason for behaving the way she is behaving.

The show will air on Netflix starting May 1.

Seerat Kapoor reveals what is affecting her chances in Bollywood

Mumbai – Actress Seerat Kapoor says that being typecast as a “Southern actress” prevented her from getting opportunities in Hindi cinema.

The 31-year-old actress opened up about the difficulties she faced in establishing herself in Hindi cinema.

“A lot of people categorize me as a South Indian actress, and I feel like sometimes that hampers my chances of getting opportunities in Bollywood,” said Seerat, who started her film journey in as an assistant choreographer in “Rockstar”, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

It is easy for the public to think that if you do well in the South Indian industry, you can easily find work in Bollywood. However, the reality is that the process of getting a project as a leading lady in Bollywood is very difficult,” she added.

Seerat wants to do more Bollywood films.

“I hope to work with Bollywood actors at least once in my life,” she said, adding that Telugu cinema will not take a back seat.

“Tollywood has given me everything I have today and I don’t want to leave it behind. It’s where I started and it will always be close to my heart,” she said.

Seerat has worked in many Telugu films, such as 'Run Raja Run', 'Tiger', 'Raju Gari Gadhi 2', 'Okka Kshanam' and 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma', among others.

In 2022, she made her full-fledged debut in Hindi cinema with 'Maarrich' alongside Tusshar Kapoor.

Shruti Haasan posts photo of mom Sarika

Mumbai – Actress Shruti Haasan seemed delighted with a photo of her actress mother, Sarika, which she shared on social media.

Shruti took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of the young veteran stars.

In the image, Sarika is dressed in a monochrome ensemble and is looking directly at the camera during the photo shoot.

Expressing her admiration, Shruti captioned the image, “Mom!!! (love eye emoji) Look at you (love emoji) @actor_sarika (evil eye emoji).

Shruti is the daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, who divorced in 2004. She has a sister named Akshara Haasan, who is also an actress.

On the acting front, Shruti's upcoming projects include 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam', alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She is also set to appear in 'Chennai Story', directed by Philip John, starring Viveik Kalra. (IANS)