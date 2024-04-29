The Last of Us actor Dina can't wait for you to see her chemistry with Bella Ramsey in season 2





The Last of Us season 2 newcomer Isabela Merced – who is set to play Ellie's love interest Dina in the HBO series – has revealed what she's most looking forward to for fans to see. “I’m so excited for people to see my chemistry with Bella,” Merced said Collider. “Bella and I have so much chemistry. From day one, it was there. There's no work to be done. I really respect Bella.” Merced added: “I just saw Catherine Called Birdy and Bella has such diversity and honesty about their work. I'm learning so much. I'm so honored to be here.” At the time of casting Merced, series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin said: “Dina is warm, bright, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable. You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly portrays all of these things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn't be more proud to have her join our family. Season 2 of The Last of Us is currently filming and sees a group of new faces join the cast in its adaptation of Naughty Dog's 2020 video game sequel, The Last of Us Part 2. Alongside Merced is young Mazino as Jesse; Danny Ramírez as Manny; Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora; Spencer Lord as Owen and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. Pedro Pascal returns to play Joel alongside Ramsey's Ellie. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Ramsay praised his “excellent” new castmates, adding: “I'm really excited to get started with all of them.” Weekly recaps, stories from the communities you love, and more Several new directors have also joined the group in season 2 of The Last of Us, including Loki's Kate Herron. A 2025 release window has been planned – although we don't have a confirmed date yet. For more, check out the new TV shows coming very soon.

