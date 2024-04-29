Entertainment
AI video won't work in Hollywood, says ex-Pixar animator
AI-generated video has received a lot of hype lately as a tool that is supposed to revolutionize Hollywood. But Craig Good, a former animator at Pixar who worked on classics like toy story And The world of Nemo, is not convinced. Good thinks there's a big problem with AI video software that will immediately frustrate anyone working on a film: It's impossible, at this point, to make small changes using AI alone.
AI tools allow users to create images and videos with nothing more than a few text prompts. And it's very impressive when you want to create something from nothing. But none of these tools allow you to make the kind of iterative edits necessary when making a film.
Good made this point in a video recorded by one of his students at the California College of the Arts, where he is currently an assistant professor, while the two videos discussed which were posted publicly on OpenAI Sora.
If I try to use this in a production context, my first question will be: how do I review this? Like if I said, I hate the whole thing with the background, can we do exactly that again, but with a locked or different background? Good said in the video.
Sora hasn't been released to the public yet, which means we've only seen examples of artists who have had early access to the tool. And frankly, we don't know much at this point about what options Sora can offer artists. But there is no indication at this point that more minor changes are possible and Good seems to have a very valid point.
One of Sora's videos that Good and his student watched is an animation of a cute fluffy monster that appears to be in love with a candle. Good had some praise for the video, but pointed out that the framing was a little tight and the flame wasn't really doing anything there. What would it take to get the exact same scene, but with the camera removed and more of the candle flickering? This seems to be the biggest obstacle at the moment.
Making a film is, above all, rehearsing. Its iteration. And if you can't iterate on one of those, I don't know how you could use it in production, Good says.
I mean, I spent decades at Pixar making little changes to shots. The director is going to give fairly specific notes that the animator, the artist is going to have to interpret and then show this revised work the next day and then get additional notes on it. “I don't know how you would use it in production if you can't iterate in a controlled way,” he continued.
Good is not the only one who thinks this way. A tweet went viral last week which claims to highlight the exact same problem. And while we can't confirm the story's veracity, it all seems very plausible.
Essentially, the message claims to come from an art director at a major studio. They say studio heads brought in AI specialists to work on a movie, and it didn't work. The director says the AI-produced videos weren't really bad, but every time they asked for changes, like a new camera perspective or a different color somewhere in the scene, they couldn't do it . In fact, they get angry when asked to change things because that's not how it works.
The one who can actually use Photoshop hasn't developed the eye to see his mistakes, ends up getting angry at me for not understanding that he can't make specific changes, the viral post read. The girl whose background was somewhat in photography gave me 40 increasingly bad images with crazier mistakes each time. It's been 4 days after the start of the project.
Once again, it is impossible to verify the claims made in this anonymous message. But they are entirely consistent with what we know about these AI tools. And while Good seems to think this type of tool would be ideal for user-generated TikTok videos, it's not ready for serious film production.
However, Good is quick to note in the video that things could change. These tools could become much better in the future, and he even compared generative AI tools like Sora to first demonstrations of computer animation from the early 1980s at SIGGRAPH, the computer graphics conference.
It reminds me of the early days of SIGGRAPH where we would see, you know, a movie with, you know, a walking mechanical ant, Good said. And we all went crazy about it. Because, wow, we see a mechanical ant walking, don't we? A big robot ant, you know, in 1984.
And Good is right. Nobody knows what the future holds. But these tools won't be truly useful until filmmakers are able to make the small changes that truly bring their stories to life.
A version of this article was originally published on Gizmodo.
