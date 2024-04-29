Sidecar Restaurant Group Opens Golf-Themed Dining and Entertainment Venue in Sterling Heights





Birmingham-based Sidecar Restaurant Group has opened a combined Sidecar Slider Bar First Cut Golf Co. location in Sterling Heights. The site is located at 44935 Hayes Road, off Hall Road. With seven locations across Southeast Michigan, this is the first Sidecar Slider Bar located in Macomb County. Spanning approximately 11,000 square feet, Sidecar Slider Bar and First Cut Golf Co. were built to provide distinct yet interconnected experiences. Sidecar has a 40-seat bar that can accommodate up to 150 people, an arcade area with pool tables, pinball machines, basketball and darts, and more than 50 TV screens high definition for sports fans. First Cut Golf Co. has three golf simulation bays using Trackman technology, complemented by a private swing suite for up to 10 people. Sidecar Slider Bar offers sliders made with beef, chicken, fish and vegetarian ingredients, plus a range of foods like coconut shrimp, smoked wings and loaded tots, as well as wood-fired pizzas and calzones. The bar's offerings include classic and specialty cocktails, a selection of craft beers, and an assortment of whiskeys and bourbons. First Cut Golf Co. offers an indoor golf experience combined with a full-service restaurant and bar. The menu features refined appetizers, wraps, tacos and sharing dishes, intended to be quick, fresh and consumed during a golf session or free time. The bar menu offers cocktails, a wine list and a selection of premium spirits. First Cut offers hourly rentals for sim bays and will support leagues, offer memberships and host private parties. Our goal has always been to create a destination that offers a unique culinary and dining experience and to become known and loved for our vibrant atmosphere and fun approach to food and drink, say Stephen Simon, Jon Farms, Nick Linnen and Mark Adamo , operational partners. of the Sidecar Restaurant Group in a joint statement. We are excited to open our new Sidecar Slider Bar, as well as create First Cut Golf Co., in this fantastic Sterling Heights location and become an integral part of the Macomb County community. Both locations are open to guests seven days a week, with Sidecar Slider Bar serving lunch, happy hour and dinner starting at 11 a.m., and First Cut Golf Co. offering lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night meals seven days a week from 9 a.m. Employing approximately 60 to 70 staff members, including front-of-house and back-of-house positions, these locations have been developed to be an integral part of the Sterling Heights dining and entertainment scene. The Sterling Heights location marks the group's seventh Sidecar Slider Bar, joining its other successful locations in Birmingham, Farmington, Lansing, Brighton, Plymouth and Grosse Pointe. For more details on menus and offerings, visitSidecarSliderBar.comAndFirstCutGolfCo.com.

