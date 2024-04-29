Entertainment
Seerat Kapoor reveals what is affecting her chances in Bollywood – Yes Punjab
Mumbai, April 29, 2024
Actress Seerat Kapoor says being typecast as a 'Southern actress' has prevented her from getting opportunities in Hindi cinema.
The 31-year-old actress opened up about the difficulties she faced in establishing herself in Hindi cinema.
“A lot of people categorize me as a South Indian actress, and I feel like sometimes that hinders my chances of getting opportunities in Bollywood,” said Seerat, who started her film journey in as an assistant choreographer in “Rockstar”, starring Ranbir Kapoor.
It is easy for the public to think that if you do well in the South Indian industry, you can easily find work in Bollywood. However, the reality is that the process of getting a project as a leading lady in Bollywood is very difficult,” she added.
Seerat wants to do more Bollywood films.
“I hope to work with Bollywood actors at least once in my life,” she said, adding that Telugu cinema will not take a back seat.
“Tollywood has given me everything I have today and I don’t want to leave it behind. This is where I started and it will always be close to my heart,” she said.
Seerat has worked in many Telugu films, such as 'Run Raja Run', 'Tiger', 'Raju Gari Gadhi 2', 'Okka Kshanam' and 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma', among others.
In 2022, she made her full-fledged debut in Hindi cinema with 'Maarrich' alongside Tusshar Kapoor. (Agency)
