Entertainment
FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD Transfers to Southbank's Queen Elizabeth Hall in July
Frankie Goes to Bollywood will transfer to the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Southbanks.
The stunning music which has just had its world premiere for three weeks at Watford Palace Theater will continue for 10 days at HOME Manchester, followed by a national tour culminating with the three-week tour at Southbank.
Designed by Rifco Artistic Director Pravesh Kumar MBE, Frankie Goes to Bollywood is a spectacular story of heroes and villains, all singing and dancing, with all the costumes and spectacle of a Bollywood feature film. It tells the story of being British in Bollywood and explores what it takes to make it to the top.
Frankie never wanted to be a star, all she ever wanted was a close, loving family – but after a chance meeting with an up-and-coming director, she finds herself transported to Bollywood, cast in a film and placed in the spotlight. . Could the world of Bollywood offer her the family and community she's always dreamed of?
Suddenly, Frankie is immersed in the world of fame and fortune, but as she climbs the glittering stairs of fame, each step makes her wonder what she's willing to do, or endure, to succeed. .
Drawing inspiration from both traditional Bollywood music and the best of Western musical theater, Frankie gone to Bollywood's music is a carefully integrated hybrid – designed to appeal to fans of the Bollywood genre as well as fans of a good old West End extravaganza.
Bollywood, as an industry, generates over $2 billion annually and, globally, the films have an audience of 1.3 billion. In the UK, a hit Bollywood film can be expected to gross up to $4 million – so it's no wonder that the glamorous appeal of Bollywood stardom appeals to many young people British and South Asian. Frankie Goes to Bollywood is inspired by these true stories from The British in Bollywood
Alongside some very well-known British faces from Bollywood, including Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, there are also dozens of other British-born male and female actors who have established successful careers. Frankie Goes to Bollywood is inspired by many of their stories, Pravesh's own experience as a Brit in Bollywood and what he has observed in terms of the experience of British-born women in the industry.
Pravesh Kumar, MBE (writer/director) says Frankie is a play on many levels. It offers a sumptuous British version of the glorious stories of Bollywood; an incredibly colorful journey of romance, catchy songs and vibrant dance, juxtaposed with the exploration of culture's darkest undercurrents. It is a celebration of all that is glorious and spectacular about Bollywood and Indian culture, while also shining a light on the less positive experiences women face. I wanted to highlight this issue because it is the responsibility of men to shine a light on sexism and call it out anytime and anywhere. see it. I hope this show will be a catalyst.
Rifco Theater has a long tradition of working to celebrate and reflect contemporary British Asian experiences, culture and society. Pravesh's own experience working for a decade in Bollywood and his extensive work on the British South Asian experience in British theater and cinema play a fundamental role in the development of Rifco's untold stories and underrepresented voices.
Pravesh continues: Frankie Goes to Bollywood is both an ode and a call to action. An ode to the movies we grew up with – movies that made us laugh, cry, and burst our lungs in the shower. It's also a push to interrogate the culture we grew up with, and come together to make it better, brighter, and ask important questions about deep-rooted sexism.
We have been blown away by the response to the show: pre-sales for our opening venue have been phenomenal, to the point where Frankie has almost surpassed pre-sales for any other performance at Watford Palace Theatre. We’re excited to come to Southbank and continue to meet a clearly pent-up demand for authentic South Asian theater in the UK.
Tour dates
Watford Palace Theater Thu 25 April Sat 11 May 2024 – PRESS EVENING April 30
HOME Manchestersea. May 15 Sat May 25, 2024
Beck Theatre, Hayes Tue 28 May Sat 01 Jun 2024
Queen's Theater Hornchurch Tue June 4 Sat June 8
Wolverhampton Grand TheatreTuesday. June 11 Sat. June 15, 2024
Alhambra, Bradford -Tue. June 18 Sat June 22, 2024
Theater Royal, Windsormar. June 25 Sat June 29
Belgrade Theater Coventrymar. Jul 02 Sat Jul 06, 2024
New Theatre, Cardiff – Tue 16 Jul Sat 20 Jul 2024
Southbank – Queen Elizabeth Hall – Wednesday July 31 to Sunday August 18
