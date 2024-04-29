Entertainment
Mexican journalist kidnapped and killed after taking his daughters to school: “Every day we count victims”
Mexican journalists held a vigil and protests Saturday, a day after one of their colleagues was killed in the southern state of Morelos. They demanded a transparent investigation into the matter and expressed anger at the dangers facing information workers in Mexico, one of the countries most affected by terrorism. the deadliest countries in the world for journalists.
Dozens of people participated in the demonstration following the killing of Roberto Figueroa, who covered local politics and gained a following on social media thanks to satirical videos. After disappearing Friday morning, he was found dead in a car in his hometown of Huitzilac, in Morelos, a state south of Mexico where drug-fueled violence is rampant.
He is the first journalist killed this year in Mexico, the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere and home to the highest number of missing journalists in the world, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a watchdog. of freedom of the press.
In a Tweeterpress freedom organization Article 19 demanded that officials investigate and also called for protective measures for Figueroa's family and colleagues.
Mexican prosecutors have promised a serious investigation and the Morelos state government has strongly condemned the killing.
But in a country where press activists say widespread corruption and impunity have long put journalists at risk, Figueroa's colleagues hold up signs saying “Investigate Now!” and chanting outside government offices in Morelos, they said they were losing patience with authorities.
“Neither the state government nor the attorney general is doing anything to stop the increasing crimes,” Jaime Luis Brito, correspondent for the left-wing magazine Proceso, wrote in a protest statement. “No one in Morelos is safe. (…) Every day we count victims.”
Mexican media said Figueroa was kidnapped by gunmen after taking his daughters to school in Huitzilac, about 70 km from Mexico City. The kidnappers called his family to demand a ransom in exchange for his life, but he was killed although Figueroa's wife handed over the payment, according to reports.
Police discovered Figueroa's body along a dirt road Friday evening. Prosecutors declined to discuss details of the case or speculate on who killed him and why.
Media workers are regularly targeted in Mexicooften in direct retaliation for their work on issues such as corruption and the country's notoriously violent drug traffickers.
Figueroa has focused his reporting in recent months on Mexico's upcoming elections. His colleagues described him as critical of governance in Morelos.
Since 2000, 141 journalists and other Mexican media workers have been murdered, at least 61 of them in apparent retaliation for their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. 2022 was one of deadliest years ever for journalists in Mexico, with at least 15 killed.
Almost all of the murders and kidnappings remain unsolved.
“Impunity is the norm when it comes to crimes against the press,” said the the group said in its report on Mexico last month.
“On the rare occasions when authorities obtain convictions, they tend to target those who carried out the attacks but not those who ordered them,” the report said.
Mexico has also seen a wave of violence targeting politicians this year in the run-up to the June 2 elections. Earlier this month, a candidate for mayor of northern Mexico was killed just as she was beginning her campaign. At least 14 candidates have been killed since the start of 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/journalist-roberto-figueroa-abducted-killed-mexico-protest/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mexican journalist kidnapped and killed after taking his daughters to school: “Every day we count victims”
- Five more former BYU football players sign as undrafted free agents | News, sports, jobs
- Colorado wedding dress designer's 'Painted Dress Project' highlights challenges of long COVID
- Google's layoffs hit Python and Flutter teams
- Earthquake! 2.8 18 km west of West Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Imran Khan will make his comeback in Aamir Khan's film
- Trump and DeSantis appear to be trying to thaw relations over breakfast | Donald Trump
- Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein hospitalized
- Phoenix Technologies opens up AI and cloud opportunities to emerging ventures
- When a Glasgow housing estate was covered in multicoloured paint. #Shorts #Sony #BBCNews
- Research reveals visceral mechanism of brown fat and potential for obesity treatment
- EU chief Ursula von der Leyen invited to Xi Jinping-Emmanuel Macron summit in Paris next week