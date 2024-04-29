Mexican journalist kidnapped and killed after taking his daughters to school: “Every day we count victims”

Mexican journalists held a vigil and protests Saturday, a day after one of their colleagues was killed in the southern state of Morelos. They demanded a transparent investigation into the matter and expressed anger at the dangers facing information workers in Mexico, one of the countries most affected by terrorism. the deadliest countries in the world for journalists.

Dozens of people participated in the demonstration following the killing of Roberto Figueroa, who covered local politics and gained a following on social media thanks to satirical videos. After disappearing Friday morning, he was found dead in a car in his hometown of Huitzilac, in Morelos, a state south of Mexico where drug-fueled violence is rampant.

He is the first journalist killed this year in Mexico, the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere and home to the highest number of missing journalists in the world, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a watchdog. of freedom of the press.

In a Tweeterpress freedom organization Article 19 demanded that officials investigate and also called for protective measures for Figueroa's family and colleagues.

Today, Morelos journalists demonstrated to demand clarification on the assassination of Roberto Carlos Figueroa. We join their request and remember @Fiscalia_Mor it is necessary to investigate while giving priority to journalistic work. 📸: Courtesy pic.twitter.com/CdtqiM42L1 — ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex) April 28, 2024

Mexican prosecutors have promised a serious investigation and the Morelos state government has strongly condemned the killing.

But in a country where press activists say widespread corruption and impunity have long put journalists at risk, Figueroa's colleagues hold up signs saying “Investigate Now!” and chanting outside government offices in Morelos, they said they were losing patience with authorities.

“Neither the state government nor the attorney general is doing anything to stop the increasing crimes,” Jaime Luis Brito, correspondent for the left-wing magazine Proceso, wrote in a protest statement. “No one in Morelos is safe. (…) Every day we count victims.”

Mexican media said Figueroa was kidnapped by gunmen after taking his daughters to school in Huitzilac, about 70 km from Mexico City. The kidnappers called his family to demand a ransom in exchange for his life, but he was killed although Figueroa's wife handed over the payment, according to reports.

Police discovered Figueroa's body along a dirt road Friday evening. Prosecutors declined to discuss details of the case or speculate on who killed him and why.

Media workers are regularly targeted in Mexicooften in direct retaliation for their work on issues such as corruption and the country's notoriously violent drug traffickers.

Figueroa has focused his reporting in recent months on Mexico's upcoming elections. His colleagues described him as critical of governance in Morelos.

Since 2000, 141 journalists and other Mexican media workers have been murdered, at least 61 of them in apparent retaliation for their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. 2022 was one of deadliest years ever for journalists in Mexico, with at least 15 killed.



Almost all of the murders and kidnappings remain unsolved.

“Impunity is the norm when it comes to crimes against the press,” said the the group said in its report on Mexico last month.

“On the rare occasions when authorities obtain convictions, they tend to target those who carried out the attacks but not those who ordered them,” the report said.

Mexico has also seen a wave of violence targeting politicians this year in the run-up to the June 2 elections. Earlier this month, a candidate for mayor of northern Mexico was killed just as she was beginning her campaign. At least 14 candidates have been killed since the start of 2024.