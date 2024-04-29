From a small village in Rajasthan to Bollywood actor-producer, a look at Sohani Kumari's journey

Various inspirational stories go viral on the internet which helps in motivating others and making their dreams come true. One such success story is that of a young woman who struggled a lot and managed to achieve fame in Bollywood. She is none other than Sohani Kumari. She is a popular actress and producer in Bollywood. She belonged to a small village in Rajasthan and overcame many challenges in her quest to become a film actress.

According to reports, Sohani's father died in her childhood. She, along with her two sisters and two brothers, was raised by her mother, Gavari Devi. Sohani expressed her desire to go to Mumbai and pursue a career in Bollywood after her 12th grade studies.

Sohani belongs to the small village of Mokhawa in Dhorimanna Tehsil in Barmer district of Rajasthan. She had to face many difficulties during her childhood after the death of her father. However, she overcame all this as a love for education was born in her mind.

During her school days, she was determined to go to Mumbai and do something to fulfill her family's dreams and overcome her financial situation. She went to Mumbai for this after completing her studies. After coming to Mumbai, she started with a small theater. Later, she also created a distinct identity for herself by working on numerous series.

In a media interaction, Sohani Kumari said that she came straight from her village to Mumbai and managed to become a film producer after nine years of hard struggle. She was a young woman when she arrived in Mumbai from HER village, which had only about 2,000 inhabitants.

Sohani Kumari recently produced a film. She said that she spent Rs 8 crore to make the film titled Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?. The film was recently released in theaters nationwide and is based on the story of a cop facing personal difficulties in a deceptive town where dark forces exploit the feelings of the community. The film explores themes of greed, community manipulation and personal redemption.

About the film, she said: I came here from Barmer, Rajasthan, and one community took over another's land, and because of that, other people had to flee. I have seen many incidents like this. It was with this in mind that I made this film based on reality.

The film was written and directed by Mukul Vikram and starred Rajesh Sharma, Bhushan Patiyal and Chittaranjan Giri in key roles.