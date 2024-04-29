Entertainment
The rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein: Here's how the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul's fortune plunged to just $25 million
As Harvey Weinstein prepares to face another costly trial, financial experts have revealed that the former film producer and convicted sex offender's estimated net worth has shrunk to less than a tenth of his previous fortune of 300 million dollars.
After the court overturned his rape conviction, Weinstein was transferred from his upstate prison to Rikers Island Prison. On Friday, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a “series of tests.”
Despite spending decades in the Hollywood industry, the 72-year-old movie mogul still has tens of millions of dollars in his pocket. However, his net worth dropped significantly due to his company's bankruptcy, millions of dollars in legal fees, two divorces, and more than $40 million in class action settlements.
According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Weinstein's net worth was around $300 million before he was accused of rape and sexual assault in 2017.
He owned several homes in Los Angeles, residences in Manhattan and Connecticut, as well as The Weinstein Company, an organization whose film assets were worth more than $500 million. However, the company collapsed and declared bankruptcy in 2018 following his arrest and conviction in New York and California.
However, his entire empire began to crumble after renowned publications began reporting on the abuse suffered by Hollywood actresses, including Lysette Anthony, Kate Beckinsale, Cate Blanchett, among others.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Southern California financial expert and investigator Jack Cohen said: I estimate his current net worth to be around $25 million, which is a huge drop from his past worth , between 240 and 300 million dollars, when it was at the top. of his career and with great success.
Read also: Big setback for the MeToo movement, the New York court overturns the conviction of Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein has settled divorce cases with his first and second wives
In 2004, Weinstein officially separated from his first wife, Eve Chilton. As they share three children, he has had to spend significant sums on his partner and children. Chilton claimed in a 2018 court filing that he was still owed $5 million.
Following this, he reportedly paid between $15 million and $20 million to his second wife, Georgina Chapman, as part of a divorce settlement.
The Wall Street Journal reported that he sold his properties for approximately $62 million between 2017 and 2019. These sales included the family's Hamptons home ($10 million), Los Angeles home ($1.8 million dollars), the residence in Westport, Connecticut ($16 million) and a commercial condo. in Tribeca ($6.1 million).
He reportedly sold all of his major properties in the United States following his conviction in New York in 2020.
A look at Harvey Weinstein's legal spending
Since 2017, Weinstein's legal fees could run into the tens of millions of dollars throughout his trials, hearings and civil proceedings.
In a lawsuit, he alleged that his lawyers performed poorly and charged excessive fees, saying he paid them each $100,000 a month.
According to the lawsuit, attorney José Baez and his associate received a total of $2 million in monthly compensation for representing him in his criminal proceedings.
The total expense must have exceeded $30 million since he hired a new legal team of four lawyers in 2018.
New York's highest court on Friday overturned Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction. He is now scheduled to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on May 1.
In 2013, the Hollywood film producer was convicted of third-degree rape after assaulting an aspiring actor and forcing oral sex on a television and film production assistant.
