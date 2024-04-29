WJCC Schools on Stage: Warhill High School presents Peter and the Starcatcher





WILLIAMSBURG Warhill High School will present its spring musical “Peter and the Starcatcher” May 3-5. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is the prequel to Peter Pan. The show centers on a young orphan and his friends who are shipped from Victorian England to a desert island ruled by an evil king. On the ship, the boys meet Molly, a star wrestler in training. After the ship is invaded by pirates, the boys group up with Molly to experience all kinds of adventures. This is Warhill Theater Director Jacob Noble's second production on the Warhill Stage. After directing “Freaky Friday” last year, Noble wanted to challenge actors with something different. “Last year the show was very much a traditional musical, where it was very simple and what you would expect from a musical. I knew going into this year that our competition in the fall was going to be a very eventful and metaphorical piece and so I wanted to do something that reflected that,” Noble said. Ashley Remmert, who plays Molly, is excited to share the show with audiences. “I want the audience to feel happy when they see our show. There's just something so special about this show that makes it fun. I always think back to my younger days and how forming friendships was one of the best parts of my childhood. I love the feeling you get in this series and I want people to feel like they can look back on their childhood memories too,” Remmert said. Maria Pozdniakova, who plays Peter, is a senior who will leave the Warhill stage after her graduation in June. She is happy to create one more memory with her classmates during her last stage show. “This show really feels like we're just playing with friends and has such a childish feel to it. We're really excited to all be together and create this for our community. This show, because of its metaphorical aspect, allows for a lot of creativity and interpretation from the actors, which has been great,” Pozdniakova said. Through the show, Noble hopes audiences will remember what it's like to be a kid again. “We've had a theme this whole season of growth through the pain that we go through. What I really love about this show is how fun it is and how much the audience laughs throughout the show. As we get older, we forget that innocence we had and how much fun it is to be a kid. We’re pretending by putting on this show, but adding a layer of kids coming together to pretend and create this world around them that the audience can participate in,” Noble said. Peter and the Starcatcher will open Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, May 4, there will be a matinee at 2 p.m. and a show at 7 p.m. The show will end on May 5 with a matinee at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit warhill.booktix.com.

