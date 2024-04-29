Hollywood Monster partners with beMatrix





Large format printing specialist Hollywood Monster has teamed up with beMatrix, the producer of the frame system for easy and durable event construction.

Customers of Birmingham Printers can now benefit from the Stand Construction System, suitable for temporary builds such as exhibition stands, conference walls, indoor and outdoor events and pop-ups. A single kit frame system can be configured into a multitude of stand concepts, minimizing waste. Hollywood Monster offers a printout for the system. The new partnership has seen Hollywood Monster make significant investments in its site, including the recent acquisition of a Silicone Edge Automated Sewing Machine (SEAS) from Meevo. This kit will support beMatrix customers, as one of its key features is that it seamlessly attaches Keder SEG (silicon edge graphics) to fabric panels, which can be used on a range of frames and displays. beMatrix screens. Simon McKenzie, CEO of Hollywood Monster, said: “We are very pleased to become a beMatrix approved supplier, providing additional versatility and design options to our customers, as well as promoting sustainable construction, particularly in the environmental exhibitions, which has struggled in previous years due to the build and burn approach. He said the beMatrix system is fully reusable and the modular approach offers 360 configurations, meaning a single frame can be used for a floor, ceiling and wall. Additionally, Hollywood Monster has also partnered with Contra Vision and Premier Paper to provide a cost-effective and sustainable print offering at the Showcase Cinema in Nottingham. Tasked with developing signage for the cinema front for the release of a new film, Hollywood Monster used Contra Vision Advance. The Contra Vision Advance product provides a low carbon alternative to PVC signage and was initially launched in the UK and Europe in February. It produces less CO2 thanks to its PET films, while maintaining durability and affordability. Additionally, with perforated window films, solar heat gain is minimized in buildings such as cinemas, resulting in a significant reduction in air conditioning requirements. Contra Vision Advance was supplied to Hollywood Monster by Premier, and the printer also chose to use Carbon Capture for its Contra Vision Advance purchases, to further improve the sustainability of this project.

