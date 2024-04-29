Bob Barkers' historic Hollywood Hills estate sells for $3.8 million





A month after being listed for $2.9 million, the longtime Hollywood Hills, Calif., residence of the late game show host Bob Barker exchanged hands for $3.79 million, an increase by almost 27 percent from its original asking price. TMZ reports that interior designer Julia Dempster was the lucky buyer. The outlet claims Barker's former home generated so much interest that it had 250 viewings during its short time on the market. Listed as a historic and cultural monument, the Spanish neo-colonial style house was built in 1929 in place of Original Outpostan adobe structure considered the first house in Hollywood, where Los Angeles Times the founder, General Harrison Gray Otis, lived from 1880 until his death in 1917. The stars aligned, the price was right, and now I can call this breathtaking piece of history home, Dempster wrote on an Instagram job. Here's to a new beginning and let's cherish the legacy of this beautiful home. Shop open door As Chief Joshua Weissman welcomes ANNOUNCEMENT At his Austin home in the latest episode of Open Door, he jokes that he doesn't actually live in a kitchen. Barker purchased the six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in 1969 and made virtually no changes to it during his 50-year tenure. Tons of vintage charm and original features remain intact, including an original ceiling fresco, arched doorways, stained glass, and colorful tiles. In the comments of her post, Dempster said she plans to preserve the home's historic details. There is truly nothing more rewarding than meticulously restoring an architecturally significant home to its original grandeur while elevating each exquisite detail to new heights, she wrote. Become a member Don’t miss the exclusive AD PRO workshop – Photo Finish: How to present your project Arrow Dempster also plans to build a screening room adorned with treasured Bob Barker memorabilia and integrate it with one of the property's most unique original details: a long wooden bar with a cooler and mirrored ceiling. [I am] increasingly tired of the cookie-cutter style that dominates new real estate developments, lacking the charm and individuality that make a house feel like home, Dempster wrote. It is time for architecture with character and soul to regain its place in the landscape of our communities.

