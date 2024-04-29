How to save a life | Cardiac safeguards

Good place. Good time. Words that surface if you try to be simplistic about how Don Creek's life was saved on November 5 in The Villages. In reality,

its survival had long depended on the leadership of the Villages Competitive Pickleball Clubs, which had a detailed plan for unexpected medical emergencies.

It assigns volunteers to specific, duplicate tasks, such as who will do CPR, who will call 911, who will obtain an AED and who will lead EMS crews. Before a pickleball is

played, it is set up each time, intended to have a small army of rescuers identified and ready. Creek is living proof that it works. I was playing doubles tennis (at Ezell Recreation)

and I had just finished, it wasn't very hot, Creek remembers. One of our newest players asked me if anyone wanted to play singles and I said yes. That's where his recall stops before

away when his wife, Marilyn, later arrives at the hospital. His onlooker rescuers provide the anatomy of his cardiac arrest and his return to a beating heart.

Dial 911

As told by John Williams, the newcomer who asked Creek to play singles tennis and who once learned CPR as a high school tennis coach.

I asked him if he wanted to hit the ball, do a few volleys, and he said no, let's go straight into a match, keep points, so we did…

We were almost finished with the decor. He served. I remember I returned his forehand, then his backhand. He was running to get it, but then he bent down, then he sat down. It's like his brain is working in that moment, like he knows something is happening that he doesn't remember, but then… he collapses on the floor. I said: Don, Don, are you okay? He didn't move. I ran to get my phone to call 911 and screamed for help.

There were people exercising (at the outdoor equipment). I think one of them heard me and she got the pickleballers' attention.

I did CPR. I wasn't very good. Then four of these pickleball players came running, two on each side. It was real teamwork on their part.

Performs CPR

As told by Lesa Mariner, a member of a competitive pickleball club, who has performed CPR in a hospital setting several times during her career and twice more since arriving in the Villages three years ago.

CPR is invaluable. This gentleman was not in good shape when we met him. God had a big plan for him that put him there at that time, that put us there. (CPR) benefits everyone and it's so easy to do these days. I encourage everyone to take the course.

We did CPR for probably a good 10-15 minutes on Don. Steve delivered a shock with the AED and we recovered him. It is an incredible thing to be able to help a human life continue a fulfilling and amazing life.

This was my third time performing CPR here, twice with a positive result and once with no positive result, but this one was a little different. My husband, who also has a background in healthcare, and I saved a neighbor's son.

We have only been in this pickleball group for 6 months. We've done other pickleball groups that don't have medical protocols in place, so I'm really happy that this group is doing it. Steve (Walls) asked who could do CPR (before they started their morning game) and I said I could do it that day.

Used his own AED

As told by competitive pickleball club manager Steve Walls, who carries his own AED on his golf cart around The Villages.

Yes, I have my own AED. I teach, I'm all over the villages, and I struggled with (the purchasing decision) for about four months because everyone here, including me, is the right age for cardiac arrest.

I bought it and after three weeks I needed it.

I think we shocked Don twice to get him back. He was gone when I got to him. Lesa was doing compressions and two people were going to Ezell to pick up the AED, but I was able to run and get mine quicker.

I almost skipped that day, almost didn't go, but then I decided to go to the courts. If I didn't go, we wouldn't have this AED as quickly.

We (competitive pickleball club) have five things that we designate every day. I always assign two people to this task (each role), because I wonder if I am the person who needs the AED and I was supposed to be the one receiving the AED?

Believe it or not, I designed and built haunted houses before moving here. I lived here for three years, a year later I took a CPR and AED course and the next year I did it again, provided by the village public safety department.

You hope you never have to use (an AED), but you want to. It's a bit like a seat belt, you hope you don't need it, but it's always good to have it.

A survivor's message

As told by Don Creek, who learned the details after surviving a cardiac arrest on November 5, had an internal defibrillator installed and began playing tennis again.

Marilyn heard the ambulance. I never come home late. That day, I was. This thought crossed his head. A paramedic, using my phone, found her number and called her. He didn't say exactly what happened, just that I got off and was taken to Leesburg Hospital. She grabbed her purse and walked out. When she arrived at the hospital, she was told he had died on the tennis court, but had been revived.

I don't remember, but I was told that my lips had already turned blue. I left. John was screaming bloody murder to get anyone's attention, but you know how loud those pickleball courts can be. Luckily, a woman passing by heard him and ran for help.

(The Villages Competitive Pickleball Club) is set up in such a way that they have designated two people to receive an AED, two people to begin CPR, and two to run to greet the ambulance. Before starting pickleball, they review their emergency protocol.

(Steve) told me he had to deliver two shocks, the first one didn't work. He said he almost died because that one didn't work, but the second one did. It brought me back.

For some reason my heart stopped. I didn't have a heart attack. I'm doing well. I had a defibrillator installed as a precaution, but I'm starting to play tennis and pickleball again.

I think that number (for cardiac arrest survival) could increase if people had some type of protocol in place. Groups and activities in the Villages need to ask themselves: Do we have a plan in place if someone breaks down? I am part of a national tennis group, I shared my story about my fall there. I wish tennis groups had a plan in place like these pickleballers. There was nothing difficult about what they did.

Don't just come here to learn CPR. If you are in a specific group, have a plan. If this conversation ever happened, it would help.