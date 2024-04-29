Actor Speaks Out About Removing Gay Joke From The Office





One of the stars of the successful American sitcom The American office inspired by the British comedy starring Ricky Gervais, said she campaigned to remove a gay joke from an episode because she didn't feel right saying it. Appearing on the Rainn Wilsons Podcast Soul boomAngela Kinsey recalled the series, which ran between 2005 and 2013, saying that some of the jokes made by her character, Angela Martin, went too far. Wilson, who played Angela's recurring partner Dwight Schrute on the show, pointed out the differences between Kinsey's character and her real personality. Angela was originally a stuck-up Christian cat lady, while Kinsey is warm, he said. He then asked Kinsey if this difference had ever clashed with you. Fresh off the boat Star Kinsey responded: There was a time or two where a joke was written for her that I thought was stereotypical, maybe one-note. She pointed out a storyline in the opening episode of season three between her character and Oscar, in which everyone finds out he's gay. The episode. “Gay Witch Hunt” features boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) trying to fix his homophobic behavior in the office, which somehow results in an extremely awkward kiss between him and Oscar. I remember there was a particular scenario between Angela and Oscar where Angela was a great judge, Kinsey said, adding that she spoke to show-runner Greg Daniels about her problems with certain jokes. There was a joke at the Oscars and I went to see Greg. I think Angela Martin invoked Jesus at that point, and I was just like, I don't feel good about that. I don’t think that’s what Jesus meant to me,” she said. He heard me and took the joke away. Oscar Nuez, who plays Oscar Martinez, has also previously spoken out about the controversial episode, revealing that the famous on-screen kiss was improvised. Speaking on the office ladies podcast, co-star Jenna Fischer said: Originally, [Carell] hugs you and he was supposed to kiss you… but he chickens out and is supposed to kiss you on the forehead or something. Reflecting on that moment, Nuez said: Carell is crazy!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2024/04/29/actor-had-gay-joke-removed-from-the-office-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

