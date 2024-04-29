This $4.3 million 1936 home exudes modern glamor





In the heart of West Hollywood, this nearly century-old modern home offers a sophisticated oasis close to some of Los Angeles' most sought-after hot spots. Now it can be yours for $4.295 million. Sequestered behind a large private hedge and a gated driveway, the low-slung bungalow 385 Huntley Drive was built in 1936 with Hollywood Regency and contemporary styles of architecture. It has since been reduced to a minimalist bungalow that spans a lush courtyard. Seller Leslie Klotz, a designer and public relations executive who works closely with the ASPCA, bought the home about six years ago for $3.6 million, records show. Various upgrades over the years included lightening the herringbone oak floorboards and transforming a small, dark home theater into a light and airy media lounge. The single-story home spans 2,800 square feet and includes three bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Inside, the entire home is flooded with natural light thanks to custom steel casement doors and windows, as well as a giant skylight above the great room. The kitchen's navy cabinets and black granite countertops anchor the light-filled space, while the La Cornue range, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances, and Waterworks fixtures make prep work 'a snack or a gourmet meal an equally luxurious experience. A skylight above the living room ensures the great room is filled with natural light. Lawrence Fitz-Simon for Sotheby's International Realty From the great room, swinging steel doors open onto the charming courtyard and swimming pool, screened from the prying eyes of neighbors by towering palm trees and abundant lush greenery. A long hallway with a wall of glass overlooking the pool leads from the great room to the master bedroom, which resembles a five-star hotel room adorned with white oak floors and a spacious bathroom with dual sinks and a marble shower with window. Casement windows separate the bathroom and bedroom, and the dressing room also has a clear casement door. One of the bedrooms is used as a media lounge, and there is also a separate family room with a fireplace between the built-in cabinets. Outside the family room, a courtyard for outdoor dining is protected by additional privacy coverage. The fireside family room opens to a faux grass courtyard for outdoor dining. Lawrence Fitz-Simon for Sotheby's International Realty Although the house retains a feel of its original Regency style, a style popular during Hollywood's Golden Age from the 1920s to the 1950s, the alternate interiors are thoroughly modern. And the home's abundant natural light and vast expanses of white walls make it perfect for displaying large and small-format works, which Klotz certainly took advantage of with her collection. Other highlights include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, laundry room and a brand new roof. The home is listed by Tom Wrigglesworth of Sotheby's International Realty of Beverly Hills Brokerage. Click here for more photos of 385 Huntley Drive. Lawrence Fitz-Simon for Sotheby's International Realty

