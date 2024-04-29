Fall Guy Ryan Gosling Praises Universals Waterworld Stunt Team – Daily Breeze





Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling attends the Fall Guy Stuntacular pre-show at Universal Studios Hollywood's Waterworld Amphitheater. (Photo by Brady MacDonald, Orange County Register/SCNG) Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling has praised the Waterworld stunt team at Universal Studios Hollywood, calling them one of the hardest working people in the entertainment industry who deliver all the thrills and spills. 'excitement without any fame or glory. Gosling, his stunt doubles Ben Jenkin and Logan Holladay, and Fall Guy director David Leitch watched a media and passholder preview on Saturday, April 27, of the new Universals. Fall Guy stuntacular pre-show. The limited-time Fall Guy Stuntacular pre-show runs through May 19 as an introduction to the three-decade-old Waterworld stunt show on Universal's upper grounds. ALSO WATCH: Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates its 60th anniversary with a retro studio tour Gosling and Leitch took part in the show from a safe spot on stage as the Fall Guy pre-show took place on the waters of the Waterworld amphitheater filled with 3,000 spectators. Afterwards, Gosling answered questions from the media. In our movie, the character I play started out in a stunt show like this, Gosling said after the pre-show. Many great stuntmen do it. This is really where it all begins. < class=""> The Fall Guy Stuntacular pre-show pulls back the curtain on how cinematic stunt performances are designed and brought to life with an original storyline created for the setting of Universal's live stunt show. As I grew up as a movie fan, I realized that many of my favorite actors had stunt doubles. A lot of my favorite parts of these films were the stunt work and done by the stunt community, Gosling told the Waterworld stunt team. You have all contributed a lot to cinema. You are the real heroes. It’s exciting to be part of a film that highlights your contribution. ALSO WATCH: How Universal Butterbeer Season Could Be Bigger Than the Knotts Boysenberry Festival The Fall Guy Stuntacular pre-show features flipped jet skis, motorcycle wheelies, fiery explosions, towering drops, and stunt riders engulfed in flames. I've had an understudy for most of my life, Gosling said. It's always been a weird dynamic because they come in and take the hits for you. They all do really amazing things and then they just sort of disappear into the shadows. They hide their faces and pretend they were never there. The Waterworld pre-show serves as a cinematic tie-in to the May 3 theatrical release of The Fall Guy starring Gosling (Barbie), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once ), Winston Duke (Black Panther) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train). The film Fall Guy, based on the 1980s television series, follows the exploits of former stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) who returns to action when a successful movie star suddenly disappears. The Fall Guy pre-show is produced by the 87North production company behind the Gosling/Blunt star vehicle and other stunt-heavy action films like John Wick, Deadpool 2 Nobody and Violent Night.







