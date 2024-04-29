Entertainment
Chaska native Anna Halberg is trying to change Hollywood, one (horror) movie at a time, starting with 'Tarot'
Growing up as a mixed-race child in Chaska and, later, trying to find acting work in Hollywood, writer/director Anna Halberg often felt like an outsider. So she made sure that people who look like her felt welcome in “Tarot,” the horror film that opens Friday in 3,500 theaters.
“I felt different and discriminated against” in Minnesota, said Halberg, who adds that she loves the state and comes back here whenever she can. “There wasn't a lot of diversity. Being half-Japanese, I think it was something people weren't used to.”
Halberg, 37, did community theater to hone her acting skills, always aware that there were roles she was missing because she is half Japanese and half Danish. The Chaska High School graduate moved to Los Angeles, hoping to find more opportunities there. Instead, an officer told him to try dyeing his hair blonde and wearing blue contact lenses.
“I started auditioning for movies and TV shows during pilot season. Being mixed and diverse wasn't as popular as it is now. There weren't many people at the television or cinema that were representative of cultural diversity, which I found frustrating.” Halberg called back by phone from California. “I would get really close and they would often come back and say I wasn't Asian enough to fit into a family or that I was too Asian.”
Annoyed at missing out on roles, Halberg decided to help change the system from within. “Tarot,” his writing/directing/producing debut feature with creative partner Spenser Cohen, is the result. It features a very diverse group of friends who have one thing in common: after playing with a tarot deck they found in a vacation rental they share, they are repelled one by one by a dark force and supernatural.
“It became frustrating not being able to do what I loved because of the way I looked and the fact that I wasn't represented,” said Halberg, who studied film at the University of Southern California. (where she met Cohen). “I learned production with the idea of casting people who look like the whole world.”
That doesn't mean that, as a filmmaker, she has to be nice to them. The seven friends in “Tarot” (one of whom mentions that she grew up in Minnesota) are in peril from start to finish and some of them die bloodily. Both Cohen and Halberg, who is a big fan of “The Shining,” react to the way genre films allow filmmakers to sneak in real-world themes when audiences least expect it.
“I think it's a really interesting way to be able to comment on real societal issues that are happening without hitting people over the head with a message,” said Halberg, who makes a brief appearance in “Tarot” as a detective which calls into question the friends.
She likes the way horror offers a chance to explore “things that are a little left of center or five minutes in the future.” If you look at history, the horror films that have really resonated with audiences are the ones that reflect the times we live in. live in.”
Another fascination that making the film allowed the Chaska native to explore is the supernatural. She and Cohen delved into the spirit world rule that there are bad consequences if you play with another person's tarot deck, using it as a reflection of the real world rule that, When you are in a vacation rental, you should never look behind. the door marked “Personnel/Do Not Enter”. “Tarot” friends break both of these rules.
Halberg has never read anyone else's tarot cards, but she has had her own read and found it enlightening: “You learn about yourself and you learn about the future. By doing researching this film, I found it really insightful and a lot of fun.”
She's also a horoscope enthusiast who describes herself as “a true Virgo. I'm very organized. I'm a type A personality, very organized and on top of things. I think that can also be a bit obnoxious, but that’s good for leading.”
Halberg and Cohen have already planned their next project, a horror film they are making with Blumhouse Productions (“Five Nights at Freddy's,” “Insidious”) called “You Take Care Now.” Halberg said it was “messed up and fun” and that, like “Tarot”, it would reflect how our world actually looks.
