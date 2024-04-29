Eva Longoria leaves Hollywood and moves to Spain





Eva Longoria knows very well what the universe of Hollywood. He has been working on it for several decades, and that is why he now wants to give his life a scripted twist. She wants to leave this world with her husband, Mexican José Bastón, and her five-year-old son Santiago.. It's the British tabloid Daily Mail the one who announced that The actress has put her Beverly Hills mansion up for salewith a total of eight rooms, for a figure close to 18 million euros. He wants to leave Los Angeles before his son is absorbed into the Hollywood cycle.and to do this, they have already chosen the destination they want to go to: Espaa. Today, in the entire country, Longoria and Bastón have chosen an enclave famous for being one of the most luxurious, Marbellawhere they have a house which they also recently renovated. They're already sending their stuff there and it's not something they're going to change their minds about.reveals a source close to the couple to the British tabloid. This same source emphasizes that the couple wants their son to live away from the spotlight: they want to raise their son in a place where he can be surrounded by nature and beauty and not be absorbed by the whole Hollywood cycle. They are moving to Spain full time and they are both very excited to do so.. He got everything he wanted in Hollywood. This is his mansion in Marbella It was in 2023 that Eva Longoria and José Bastón decided to buy a mansion in Marbella with six bedrooms and seven bathroomsalso counting on the help of architect and interior designer Nicols Escanez to help him completely renovate it. A house that has 1,531 square meters, and which also has all kinds of luxuries and amenities, like an indoor pool, sauna, and even a state-of-the-art gym. Related news A mansion located in a place that the Desperate Housewives actress loves: The first time I came to Marbella, twenty years ago, it was love at first sight. I said to myself: 'One day I will live here'. Then we created the Global Gift Foundation, and Antonio Banderas, my best friend María Bravo and I organized the first gala here, he admitted in an interview a few months ago. Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the news of the day, the agenda with the latest news from the most important sporting events, the most striking images, opinions from the best AS brands, reports, videos , and a little humor from time to time.

