Ryan Gosling Surprises Universal Studios Hollywood Guests at WFTV Stunt Show





Ryan Gosling makes the rounds promoting his new film The guy who falls just in timeand what better place to showcase a stunt-driven film than a real-life stunt show? >> Read more trending news Gosling appeared on the Waterworld pre-show at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday as part of The Fall Guy Stuntacular pre-show, Deadline reported. He wore a black and yellow coat with The Fall Guy printed in large letters on the back, and was joined by The Fall Guy director David Leitch, who stood in the crowd wearing the same coat. The performers tried to get Gosling to participate in some of the stunts, but he told them and the crowd, “No, I just came out to say hello.” He also invited fans to go see the film, which will be released in theaters on May 3. The Fall Guy pre-show is scheduled to run through May 19 at Universal Studios Hollywood. People The magazine reported that the stunt show appearance was one of several takeovers Gosling made to promote the film. He has already filled Instagram for Seth Phillips, known as @dudewithsign, with Gosling holding a sign reading Filling In As Dudewithsigns Stunt Double. The film is based on the 1980s TV show of the same name, with Gosling reprising the lead role from Lee Majors. Goslings Colt Seavers is a stuntman who leaves the business to improve his physical and mental health, but is called in to help his ex, director Jody Moreno played by Emily Blunt in her new big budget film. Moreno disappears and he has to save her. Deadline reported. Ryan Gosling through the years LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT) (Christopher Polk) Latest Entertainment & Celebrity News: Cox Media Group 2024

