Dane Cook will perform in Hershey on October 11





The stand-up comic and actor will be visiting Hershey on Friday, October 11. Here's how to get tickets.

HERSHEY, Pa. Comedian and actor Dane Cook will perform at the Hershey Theater on Friday, October 11 as part of his 36-city “Fresh New Flavor” comedy tour. Cook is known for his legendary stand-up specials, his unparalleled stage presence and his outrageous observational humor. Having seen its catalog of content streamed over a billion times worldwide, it is in a league of its own. He has released a number of record-breaking comedy specials, including Vicious Circle, Insulated Incident, Harmful if Swallowed, Retaliation, Tourgasm and Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden. In addition to his stand-up comedy, he is known for his various acting roles in films such as Mr. Brooks, “My Best Friends Girl”, “Dan in Real Life”, “Employee of the Month”, “Good Luck Chuck ,””In the meantime…and more. Cook was the second comedian to sell out multiple shows at Madison Square Garden. In October 2022, he released his latest comedy special, Above It All, which quickly rose to the top of the comedy album charts. Above It All, for which Cook reunited with acclaimed director Marty Callner, debuted with an unforgettable premiere at the World Famous TCL Chinese Theater. Most recently, Cook announced that he had partnered with Super Channel to produce a documentary about his life called Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story. Cook, originally from Arlington, Massachusetts, currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Kelsi Taylor and their two dogs Chopper and Ripley. Tickets will be available from Tuesday April 30 with artist presales. Additional pre-sales will take place throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale which begins Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. LiveNation.com.

