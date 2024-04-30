VPCC Hosts Open House for Dual Enrollment EMT Students





HAMPTON Virginia Peninsula Community College is hosting an orientation session on Tuesday, April 30 for students accepted into its dual-enrollment EMT program. The session will take place at VPCC's historic Triangle campus at 6 p.m. and will also welcome parents and guardians. Students will learn how the course/program will run next year, completion requirements and have the chance to tour our EMS lab spaces, said Michelle Alexander, interim dean of the Division of Public Safety, paramedical services and social services. The EMT program is funded by the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation serving students in the Williamsburg-James City County and York County school divisions, according to VPCC. The class is limited to 24 students. Although Tuesday's orientation is a first, this is the program's fourth year, with approximately 60 students having completed the course. This presents a great opportunity for students interested in pursuing a career in the allied health field, Alexander said. VPCC's EMT program provides education in emergency medical care and prepares students to pass their state and national certification. Alexander said the idea for an orientation came after a meeting with the college and its K-12 partners to explore ways to engage accepted students in the program. The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation is a major private funder in Virginia that focuses its grants on education, health and human services, VPCC said. Over the past 35 years, the foundation has awarded more than $90 million in grants to support the missions of more than 500 nonprofit organizations. “VPCC is incredibly grateful for the partnership with the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation,” said Tracy Ashley, VPCC Director of Development. Since 2020, the charitable foundation's generosity has allowed us to support dual enrollment students as they take their first steps in pursuing a high-impact career in healthcare. For more information about VPCC, visit vpcc.edu.

